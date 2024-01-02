Arizona students can now begin filling out the FAFSA. Here’s what to know

After a three-month-long delay, students can now submit their applications for federal student aid for college — with a few changes.

The 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, underwent an overhaul making more students eligible for federal aid and for a “streamlined user experience,” according to the U.S. Department of Education. Some students may only need to answer 18 questions in total. More than 610,000 students across the country will be newly eligible for Pell Grants, which are financial aid students generally don’t have to pay back.

Currently, the FAFSA application is “soft-launched” for periodic use as the Office of Federal Student Aid monitors the new process for any issues. Any forms submitted during this time will not need to be resubmitted when the application is formally launched.

Students or their families will need to obtain a “FSA ID” on the Federal Student Aid website. This is a confidential ID that will be used each time someone fills out the FAFSA, which needs to be resubmitted annually.

Education: FTC sues Grand Canyon University, alleging misleading advertising, illegal telemarketing

Who should apply?

The Department of Education recommends all students apply, regardless of household income. The application is used by both the federal government and your university or college to determine eligibility.

When does the application need to be submitted?

The federal deadline for the 2024-2025 school year is June 30, 2025. Individual institutions have deadlines of their own that are often before June. The Department of Education advises that the application takes around an hour to complete.

Why is the FAFSA important?

The FAFSA application can make a variety of financial aid options available, including grants, scholarships, loans and work-study options. These all go toward the cost of higher education.

Students living in Arizona may be eligible for the Arizona Promise Program, which offers financial assistance for residents whose Pell Grants or other scholarships don’t cover all educational costs.

The program assists students from low-income households with a GPA of 2.5 or higher who attend a public Arizona university in the fall following graduation from high school. All eligible students who complete the FAFSA by April 1 of their senior year of high school will receive funding.

How much will I receive?

For those interested in getting a sense of what aid they are eligible for, the Department of Education provides a Federal Student Aid Estimator. Students and parents can use the tool as long as they have access to the necessary financial information. Visitors can get an estimate in roughly 10 minutes.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: FAFSA 2024-25: how to apply for free student aid