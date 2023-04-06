Arizona Supreme Court denies crime victims' request to extend execution warrant

The Arizona Supreme Court has denied a request from crime victims to extend an execution warrant for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches. The warrant is for April 6, but Gov. Katie Hobbs has pledged not to carry it out pending a review of the execution process.

Gunches was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of Ted Price, a former longtime boyfriend of Gunches' girlfriend. Gunches kidnapped and shot Price multiple times in a desert area off the Beeline Highway.

A Maricopa Superior Court Judge scheduled a hearing set for Thursday in response to a complaint from the Price family, who claim the governor's refusal to act on a warrant for Gunches' execution amounts to a denial of their rights as crime victims as guaranteed in the Arizona Constitution.

In response, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and Colleen Clase, representing the Price family, requested the Arizona Supreme Court extend Gunches' warrant to May 1, to allow them time to litigate the issue in superior court level.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mitchell said plaintiffs hoped to have the judge set an evidentiary hearing where they could prove their claims.

The State Supreme Court denied the motion, but did so "without prejudice to ongoing proceedings," meaning if the superior court judge does grant an evidentiary hearing, the plaintiffs could request an extension of the warrant again before it expires.

State law says the warrant is valid for 24 hours "beginning at an hour to be designated by the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections." The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to questions asking if that designation had been made.

The Superior Court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. There will be no testimony or evidence. Court documents say the judge will determine if more time is needed or if an evidentiary hearing is necessary.

