Arizona suspects targeted Walmart stores in five states, stole more than $100,000: police

Brie Stimson
·1 min read

Two women accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Walmart stores across several Western states were arrested in Arizona last week.

Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, were arrested by Mesa police on June 17 for allegedly using an in-store app to steal products from stores in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas, the Mesa Police Department said in a release.

Walmart’s Loss Prevention teams noticed several suspicious transactions after the women allegedly scanned items in the store to use the quick pay at checkout but would then bypass payment. By using the app, the women gave the appearance they were paying for the items. The department said.

SERIAL SAN FRANCISCO SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT CAUGHT ON VIDEO CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE RETAIL THEFTS

The women allegedly stole $106,000 worth in items from Arizona’s Maricopa County alone, authorities said.

In March, police began working with Walmart Loss Prevention to track Garcia and Rodriguez to the alleged thefts in the other states, according to FOX 10 of Phoenix.

"Thanks to the strong partnership between Walmart and the Mesa Police Department, thefts like this are not overlooked," the department wrote in the release. "Thefts of this type can cause retailers to raise prices to compensate for loss. By arresting thieves who steal large amounts of merchandise, prices are kept at bay for the everyday honest consumer."

