These Arizona teachers shared a classroom for summer school. All 3 contracted COVID-19. 1 died.

Kids begged to go to Mrs. Byrd's classroom to do art projects.

Every year, Mrs. Byrd taught folklórico dance to her first-grade students.

And though she had once retired, Mrs. Byrd loved teaching so much, she couldn't help but return to the classroom, her husband, Jesse Byrd, said.

Now she's gone. Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd died June 26 after testing positive for COVID-19.

She taught first grade in the Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District in a small eastern Arizona community. Before she tested positive, Byrd and two other teachers taught a summer school class virtually from the same classroom. All three teachers came down with the virus.

Byrd, 61, was admitted to a hospital and put on a ventilator for more than a dozen days, her condition slowly deteriorating, before she died. Now, the community is grieving for a teacher her colleagues say was ingrained in the fabric of their school system and a matriarch her family says was the center of their world.

"It just feels like a bad dream that I can't wake up from," Jesse Byrd said. "We've just felt so lost without her."

Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd and Jesse Byrd Sr. pictured in an undated photograph. Kimberley Byrd was an adored educator in Arizona. More

The teachers who survived also say Byrd's death is a stark reminder of the risks teachers will face if school reopens too soon.

The news of Byrd's death comes as President Donald Trump wages a campaign to reopen schools on time, even suggesting federal funding from schools that don't open could be "cut off."

"Everything is safety, safety, safety," said Jena Martinez-Inzunza, a Hayden-Winkelman teacher. "What a contradiction to be threatened by the president. What a contradiction to be bullied: 'Do this, or I'm going to pull funding.' What a contradiction to say our kids lives matter … Why would you push to open schools?"

Three teachers in one classroom. They thought they were being 'very careful'

Byrd's district conducts summer school every year. Usually, teachers put together fun science-based lessons for students, said Angela Skillings, one of the three teachers who tested positive for COVID-19.

This year proved to be different: As a pandemic raged, summer school was moved online.

Skillings, Martinez-Inzunza and Byrd taught their summer class together, the students a mix of kindergartners, first- and second-graders.

School reopening plans are now part of COVID-19 politics: Teachers fear for their safety.

The educators decided to teach virtually while together in the same classroom, but took what they thought were extensive measures: They wore masks, they disinfected equipment and kept distance between each other.

"We were very careful," Skillings said.

They still wanted to bring hands-on activities to the kids. They delivered small care packages to students containing beans, so the children could sprout them in a small plastic bag in the windows of their home.

They simulated pollination by touching hot Cheetos to paper bees. The lessons were a way to bring some of the usual fun of summer school home to kids. The teachers would take turns at the front of the classroom, and spend a few hours together every day planning lessons.

Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd with her family. Kimberley Byrd was an adored educator in Hayden-Winkelman, Arizona. More