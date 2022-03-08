Arizona teen accused of fatally shooting McDonald’s employee turns self in

The 16-year-old shooter wanted for gunning down a teen worker at an Arizona McDonald’s has turned himself into authorities.

Gunfire broke out inside the popular fast food chain in Phoenix on Wednesday around 10 a.m. Police said an altercation unfolded in the bathroom between the two teen boys in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Prince Nedd was fatally struck amid the violence and pronounced dead on the scene, according to a statement from authorities. He was 16 years old.

On Wednesday, police identified the alleged gunman as Christopher Track, who fled on foot before law enforcement officers arrived at the McDonald’s.

Track turned himself in on Monday at the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities believe the teens knew each other, but their exact relationship was unclear.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.