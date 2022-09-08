Arizona teen accused of threatening Mount Vernon Senior High School

EVANSVILLE — A teenager in Arizona was arrested Wednesday, accused of sending threatening messages saying a shooting would occur at Mount Vernon Senior High School in Posey County, Indiana.

The 15-year-old male previously attended the Mount Vernon school but now lives in Mesa, Arizona, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

He has since been charged with interfering with an educational institution, a Level 6 felony, and threatening and intimidation, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Police initiated the criminal investigation after a Mount Vernon Senior High School student received a “threatening text message,” according to ISP spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle.

“The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender,” Ringle said. ”The message alleged a shooting was going to occur the following day at Mount Vernon Senior High School.”

Police in Indiana were able to uncover the sender’s identity, at which point Ringle said ISP contacted the Mesa Police Department, whose officers were able to locate the teenager.

Ringle said the 15-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention facility in Phoenix.

“All threats toward students, staff and schools are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated,” Ringle said. ”It is also important to remind students and parents to immediately report threats to police or school administrators.”

