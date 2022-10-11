Arizona teen charged with threatening Scarborough High School

Oct. 11—A former student at Scarborough High School who now lives in Arizona was charged with making threats that closed the high school for one day last week.

The 15-year-old girl, who was not named, is from Marana, Arizona, according to Marana police. She faces one count of misdemeanor threatening under Arizona law.

She sent threats about shooting students and planting bombs at the school to a current Scarborough student Monday night, according to Scarborough police. The Maine student then reported the messages, leading administrators to cancel classes on Oct. 4.

Investigators with the Maine State Police computer crimes unit helped track down the source of the messages before Arizona officers located the girl, interviewed and arrested her, the Marana department said.

Marana and Scarborough police said the girl used a third-party app to convey the messages. Marana is a city of about 47,000 people located roughly 5 miles northwest of Tucson, and about an hour north of the U.S. border with Mexico.

Scarborough police Deputy Chief David Grover said the case will be submitted to the Cumberland County District Attorney's office for review and possible charges. Maine prosecutors could charge the girl with a class C felony under Maine's terrorizing statute for conveying a threat that causes the evacuation of a building.