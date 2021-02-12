Arizona tourist sues after he was allegedly injured while under hypnosis at Las Vegas show

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An Arizona tourist has claimed he was injured while under hypnosis at a Las Vegas comedy show in a new lawsuit aimed at host and hypnotist Marc Savard.

Kevin Casselbury was on vacation in Sin City when he attended the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis Show on Feb. 10, 2019, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was reportedly one of several others who volunteered that day to be hypnotized as entertainment for the rest of the audience members.

It’s not clear how exactly he became injured, but the Scottsdale man said it resulted in $47,000 in medical care and treatment costs.

The lawsuit additionally names Savard’s company, the V Theater Group and Miracle Mile Shops, where he performs, Planet Hollywood Resort, the show’s production company, as well a several others. It alleges that the hypnotist “failed to warn Mr. Casselbury that an unreasonably dangerous condition existed” within the theater.

“Defendants negligently failed to control, supervise and maintain the premises inside the theater … which resulted in Mr. Casselbury’s injuries,” Casselbury’s attorney, Leila Hale, wrote in the suit.

According to the Savard’s website, all of the volunteers involved are actual audience members, though no one is required to participate.

“The volunteers that are on stage during the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis show are just that – volunteers. They are real people, who have purchased tickets, want to experience the phenomenon of hypnosis and have taken the opportunity to volunteer to go up on stage,” it reads.

“Some people enjoy the experience of being hypnotized so much; we have had people volunteer on a variety of occasions when they have attended the show.”

Latest Stories

  • Defiant Trump hails acquittal in Capitol riot impeachment trial by accusing Democrats of cheering mob

    Donald Trump dismissed a bipartisan effort to convict the former president as “another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country” after the US Senate fell short of a two-thirds majority vote to find him guilty for inciting the lethal insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January. The former president said his movement to “Make America Great Again” has “only just begun” and will emerge “with a vision for a bright, radiant and limitless American future” following a 57-43 vote to convict him following a five-day trial that outlined his voter fraud lies and encouragement of political violence leading up to the assault on Congress that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Dozens injured in earthquake off Japan's Fukushima

    A 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Japan's Fukushima injured dozens of people, authorities said on Sunday, nearly 10 years after the eastern region was hit by a huge quake that sparked a tsunami and nuclear meltdown. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said no casualties had so far been reported after the late-night quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning. "We have received reports of many injuries in the Fukushima and Miyagi regions. But so far we have not received any reports of deaths," he told an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday morning. The disaster agency said 74 injuries had been reported in the region and also around Tokyo, where the quake was felt strongly just after 11pm on Saturday. But local media counted at least 104 reported injuries, from broken bones to cuts from shattered glass. No abnormalities were reported at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which melted down in the wake of the March 2011 quake that triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000 people. Japan's meteorological agency said Saturday's quake, which hit at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles) in the Pacific off Fukushima, was considered an aftershock of the massive tremor nearly a decade ago. "I was at home. I cannot even remember whether it was horizontal or vertical shaking. But it felt like it lasted for 30 seconds," Masami Nakai, a municipal official in Soma city in northern Fukushima, said about Saturday's quake. "The shaking was so strong I became truly afraid of my physical safety," he said.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • McConnell Tells Colleagues He Will Vote to Acquit Trump

    Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly told Republican colleagues in a letter that he will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump for “incitement of an insurrection.” Trump’s impeachment trial, which comes after the House last month passed a single article of impeachment against the 45th president for his alleged role in encouraging his supporters to amass at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, could end as early as Saturday, just five days after it began. McConnell, who had declined to whip votes either for or against impeachment, had reportedly previously suggested to his Republican colleagues that voting to convict or acquit Trump is a matter of conscience and need not align with senators’ earlier votes to dispute the constitutionality of the trial.

  • Bulgaria: Nationalists honor pro-Nazi general with flowers

    Braving sub-zero temperatures, hundreds of dark-clad supporters of the Bulgarian National Union group flocked to a central square where they had planned to kick off the annual Lukov March, a torch-lit procession held every February to the former house of Gen. Hristo Lukov. Neo-Nazis and like-minded extremists have marched for almost two decades in honor of Lukov, who supported Germany during World War II and was killed by members of a resistance movement on Feb. 13, 1943. The general served as war minister from 1935 to 1938, and led the pro-Nazi Germany Union of Bulgarian Legions from 1932 until 1943.

  • Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

    At least 60 people were injured as hundreds of fuel vehicles exploded in a massive blaze that tore through a customs post in Afghanistan close to the Iranian border, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. Iranian authorities sent fire engines and ambulances across the border, while scores of locals fought the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala before it was brought under control. Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, said Iranian authorities and NATO-led personnel in Afghanistan were asked for assistance to help contain the fire, which damaged electricity infrastructure, leaving much of Herat's capital city without power.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

    An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Can you go back to living your pre-lockdown life after being vaccinated?

    Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Tears on the Senate floor and anger in Mar-a-Lago: how Trump's impeachment trial played out

    Donald Trump has been found not guilty of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol after the Democrats failed to gain enough Republican votes to impeach the former President following the shortest impeachment trial in American history. TUESDAY On Tuesday at just after midday on Capitol Hill - on the very floor where pro-Trump insurrectionists had ransacked the seat of democracy - the Democrat impeachment team opened their case. In front of a silent room of Senators they declared the former president was America's Founding Fathers' "worst nightmare come to life". It was the opening shot in a week of dramatic testimony, neer-seen-before video clips, tears of despair, and angry rebuttals. But before that: a vote on whether the trial should go ahead.

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children below 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • Georgia prosecutor says Trump probe will look at intent

    The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump tried to influence the result of Georgia's 2020 presidential election suggested the former president knew what he was doing when he asked a state official to "find" one more vote than he needed to win. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump after a Jan. 2 telephone call he made pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state's election results based on unfounded voter fraud claims. The investigation is the second known state criminal probe of Trump, whose tax and business affairs are under investigation in New York.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

    The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. “This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Trump vows comeback after second Senate acquittal

    Former President Trump thanked his defense team and supporters in the Senate who voted to acquit him on Saturday, and promised that his "movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun." Why it matters: Trump's comments came in a statement issued moments after his second acquittal. He had closely watched the trial from Mar-a-Lago with his former social media director, Dan Scavino, and other advisers, and even directed his legal team ahead of their closing arguments on Friday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble via Axios' managing editor for politics, Margaret Talev: While Trump may well seek revenge in primaries against the GOP Senate and House members who sided with Democrats, he mostly held his fire in his statement. Instead he tried to rewrite history.What he's saying: “I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate,“ Trump said in a statement. "It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.""This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago." "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!""We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • 78-year-old woman dies after vaccination

    "Her death does not appear to be related to the vaccine," said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.