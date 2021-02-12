Arizona tourist sues after he was allegedly injured while under hypnosis at Las Vegas show

An Arizona tourist has claimed he was injured while under hypnosis at a Las Vegas comedy show in a new lawsuit aimed at host and hypnotist Marc Savard.

Kevin Casselbury was on vacation in Sin City when he attended the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis Show on Feb. 10, 2019, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was reportedly one of several others who volunteered that day to be hypnotized as entertainment for the rest of the audience members.

It’s not clear how exactly he became injured, but the Scottsdale man said it resulted in $47,000 in medical care and treatment costs.

The lawsuit additionally names Savard’s company, the V Theater Group and Miracle Mile Shops, where he performs, Planet Hollywood Resort, the show’s production company, as well a several others. It alleges that the hypnotist “failed to warn Mr. Casselbury that an unreasonably dangerous condition existed” within the theater.

“Defendants negligently failed to control, supervise and maintain the premises inside the theater … which resulted in Mr. Casselbury’s injuries,” Casselbury’s attorney, Leila Hale, wrote in the suit.

According to the Savard’s website, all of the volunteers involved are actual audience members, though no one is required to participate.

“The volunteers that are on stage during the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis show are just that – volunteers. They are real people, who have purchased tickets, want to experience the phenomenon of hypnosis and have taken the opportunity to volunteer to go up on stage,” it reads.

“Some people enjoy the experience of being hypnotized so much; we have had people volunteer on a variety of occasions when they have attended the show.”