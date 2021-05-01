Arizona trooper injured in deadly crash near Wickenburg: report

Dom Calicchio
·1 min read

A trooper for Arizona’s Department of Public Safety was injured in a deadly crash Friday night, according to a report.

The accident happened on Highway 93 north of Wickenburg, about 66 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

Authorities said fatalities were reported at the scene, according to KPHO-TV of Phoenix, but no further information was immediately available.

ARIZONA POLICE OFFICER KILLED, OTHERS INJURED IN PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR, OFFICIALS SAY

Motorists were advised to expect delays as emergency responders worked at the scene, the station reported.

Friday’s crash happened less than 24 hours after Chandler police Officer Christopher Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect who authorities say was driving a stolen vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gilbert police Officer Rico Aranda was critically injured in the same incident, authorities said.

The suspect was later apprehended following a shootout with police.

