A bull entered Interstate 17 early Friday morning before it was safely removed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

At about 12:45 a.m., DPS responded in the area of north Phoenix to reports of an animal on I-17 between Happy Valley and Jomax roads.

DPS troopers arrived to find a bull wandering in the HOV lane.

A mature bull can weigh anywhere between 1,000 and 4,000 pounds, according to Britannica.

DPS learned the bull escaped from behind a nearby fence, according to public information officer Raul Garcia.

DPS troopers were able to lead the bull back behind the fence without any injuries to motorists or troopers.

DPS did not immediately respond to questions about the owner of the bull and if any legal action would follow the escape.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona troopers remove bull from I-17 HOV lane in north Phoenix