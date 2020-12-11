In Arizona, Trump's false claims have torn open a GOP rift

In Arizona, Trump's false claims have torn open a GOP rift
In Arizona, Trump's false claims have torn open a GOP rift
JONATHAN J. COOPER

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey spent much of Donald Trump's presidency trying not to provoke confrontation with the president or his fervent defenders. He almost made it through.

But when state law required Ducey to certify Arizona's presidential election results and sign off on Trump's defeat last week, four years of loyalty wasn't enough to protect him from the president. “Republicans will long remember!,” Trump tweeted in anger at the governor.

Since then, the episode has spiraled into a public and politically damaging dispute between Ducey and influential Trump loyalists in his own party. Those who believe Trump's unproven claims of fraud and support his effort to undermine the will of voters say Ducey betrayed his party. His defenders have dismissed the critics as “nuts.”

The rift may be a preview the lasting political impact of Trump's campaign to subvert the election results. As the president's baseless claims gain traction with many GOP voters, Republican officeholders will be asked to take sides — back Trump or acknowledge the reality that Biden won an election with no proven claims of widespread fraud. Their choices could have long-term consequences for their own political futures.

“He’s in a no-win situation on many fronts,” said Doug Cole, a Republican political consultant and adviser to past governors, of Ducey, who is widely believed to be eying a bid for Senate or even the White House.

Ducey is one of two GOP governors who have faced Trump backlash after certifying Biden's win in their states. GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia also signed off on Trump's loss and refused to endorse Trump’s attempts overturn the results. Trump has lashed out in response.

But many other GOP governors and lawmakers have dodged questions about whether Biden is the winner, with some suggesting they're waiting until Jan. 6, when Congress is due to approve the Electoral College vote.

It didn't take long for Ducey to find himself at the center of a schism. Trump called Ducey while the governor was in the process of signing the certification of Arizona's election results in front of television cameras. The governor quickly pulled his phone from his suit jacket as it played the presidential anthem, “Hail to the Chief,” silenced it and set it on the table. He later returned Trump's call but declined to tell reporters what they discussed.

Hours after, Trump began his tirade against Ducey on Twitter, which seemed to open the floodgates for his staunchest supporters.

Kelli Ward, the firebrand chair of the Arizona Republican Party said she was “disgusted” with Ducey and addressed him on Twitter with an acronym meaning “shut the hell up.”

Ducey clapped back in a news conference: “The feeling’s mutual...Practice what you preach.”

Ducey’s advisers opened up on the governor’s critics on Twitter. His chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato, called Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican who leads the conservative Freedom Caucus, “nuts” and “a permanent resident of Crazytown." Ducey’s former chief of staff, Kirk Adams, asked a state lawmaker who’s pushing to overturn the election results, “Have you considered counseling? It can help.”

On Wednesday, Biggs published an online op-ed Wednesday declaring, “Gov. Ducey Has Harmed the Republican Party’s Cause.”

Barrett Marson, a Republican political consultant, doesn’t think Ducey’s problem with the conservative GOP base will last.

“Donald Trump’s tweets come and go,” said Marson, who previously worked for a Ducey-aligned political action committee to elect Republican legislators. “The governor has been a supporter of the president’s agenda, his economic policies and so forth. This one hiccup won’t fray that relationship going forward.”

After avoiding Trump during the 2016 campaign, Ducey came to embrace him, even when Trump’s policies were problematic for Ducey’s allies in the Arizona business community. When Trump would muse about closing the southern border, a potentially devastating move in a state with strong economic ties with Mexico, Ducey backed him.

And as Arizona became a pivotal swing state in the 2020 contest and Trump made constant visits, Ducey was always by his side with effusive praise. The president returned the favor by touting Ducey’s handling of the coronavirus, which he called a model for other states.

But he also warned just days before the election that his support would only go so far.

“We’re doing well Doug? We’re doing good?” Trump said at a rally in conservative Bullhead City. “I’m gonna be so angry at you Doug if I don’t get there.”

Since Biden’s narrow victory in Arizona, Ducey has never lent credence to the conspiracy theories lobbed by the president, his attorneys and allies alleging fraud. Still, he waited three weeks before acknowledge Biden’s victory, which he did only when pressed repeatedly by an interviewer. He’s challenged those questioning the election results to present their evidence in court.

Ducey’s estrangement from portions of his party base began earlier this year when he ordered the closure of businesses to preserve hospital capacity and protective gear as the spread of the coronavirus intensified. But he maintained the president’s strong backing until now.

Barred by term limits from running again for governor, Ducey faces a crossroads in his political future. Observers in Arizona have long speculated on what he wants to do next. Trump’s loss deprives him of the chance to seek an administration job in Washington.

He could run for the U.S. Senate against newly elected Democrat Mark Kelly but would almost certainly face a primary challenge from the right, especially if his relationship with Trump remains strained.

“Short term, we know that when the president sours on anyone ... there’s a group of Republicans out there that, wherever the president goes, they will go,” said Mike Noble, a Phoenix pollster and former GOP political consultant. “The question is going to be whether or not those folks stick to that."

Latest Stories

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • Bushfires in a wet year have Australia's scientists looking to climate change

    In a summer that was supposed to be unusually cool and wet, Australian builder Rob Lye did not expect to be trapped by a bushfire on sub-tropical Fraser Island and battling with his neighbours to protect their homes. With climate change overriding some of Australia's more moderating weather forces, scientists say wildfires like the one that tore through half of the island's forest in recent weeks are increasingly likely. "We just found a safe spot to settle and rest while the fire was burning," said Lye, 52, of the island's Happy Valley township.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Fox News anchor scolds liberal guest host who accused the panel of not bringing up the US's record COVID-19 deaths until '43 minutes into the show'

    "Keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it, because you can't see my heart," Fox News host Harris Faulkner told Marie Harf.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Wuhan citizen journalist detained for Covid reporting has 'feeding tube forcibly inserted and arms restrained'

    A former lawyer detained for more than six months due to reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been fitted with a tube so she can be force-fed after she went on hunger strike, her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, was apparently unable to pull the tube out as her arms were restrained. She was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge often used against government critics and activists in China. Zhang attempted to report the virus outbreak on social media and streaming account, and is now being held at a detention centre near Shanghai. She was formally charged with spreading false information in November. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke detailed her deteriorating condition in a blog post after visiting her. “She was wearing thick pyjamas with a girdle around the waist, her left hand pinned in front and right hand pinned behind,” he wrote. “She said she had a stomach tube inserted recently and because she wanted to pull it out, she was restrained.” “In addition to headache, dizziness and stomach pain, there was also pain in her mouth and throat. She said this may be inflammation due to the insertion of a gastric tube.” He added that she said she had expected to go to court in December, but that the appearance had been cancelled and she didn't know how she was going to survive. Zhang refused to stop the hunger strike even after her lawyer told her that her family and loved ones urged her to put an end to it. It’s not the first time that Zhang has been arrested on such charges. She was detained once in 2018 by Chinese authorities and again in 2019 for voicing support for Hong Kong activists. Zhang has denied the allegation of falsifying information, and told her lawyer that she gathered the information on the ground through interviews with Wuhan residents. Several Chinese citizen journalists were arrested and silenced after travelling to Wuhan to report on the virus outbreak and response. Chen Qiushui was among the first to be detained in January and disappeared after he broadcasted live on social media showing scenes of crowded hospitals. Li Zehua, who travelled to Wuhan, went missing in early February and was released in April. Zhang posted videos on Youtube - which is banned in China - consistently from February until her arrest in May. In one video posted in February, she explained her experience of visiting hospitals in Wuhan, and said that the number of infected patients was higher than the government figures. She also questioned the effectiveness of containing the virus at the hospitals. In another video posted in May, she recorded herself outside a major train station in Wuhan where she tried to interview travellers but hardly found any. She said the city of Wuhan was ruled by fear.

  • Chinese vaccine draws demand across Latin America, say Brazilian officials

    Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said at a news conference on Thursday that the state's biomedical center, the Butantan Institute, aims to fill and finish 1 million doses per day on its production line for a vaccination campaign to start Jan. 25. Doria said 11 Brazilian states have contacted Butantan seeking the doses of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, setting up a showdown with President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said he refuses to buy the Chinese vaccine for a national immunization program.

  • Georgia House speaker moves against election official

    Amid continuing Republican attacks on the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidential victory in Georgia, the state House speaker is proposing to take the selection of the state's chief election official from the voters and put it in the hands of legislators. Republican House Speaker David Ralston said Thursday that he will seek a state constitutional amendment to change how Georgia's secretary of state is chosen. With two-thirds approval needed by both the House and Senate, such a move is unlikely, particularly with Democrats signaling immediate opposition.

  • Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Delhi parliament building seeking to 'cast off' British colonial legacy

    India's prime minister laid the foundation stone of a grandiose new parliamentary building on Thursday as his government sought to break free from the legacy of the British rule. Narendra Modi pressed ahead with the ceremony at the new triangular-shaped parliament, a “post-independence” building which replaces the existing circular one built in colonial times. The new parliament, which is costing £2 billion, is part of a wider revamp of India's administrative capital that Mr Modi believes will underline India's emerging status as an economic giant. “When the British built these buildings, they never had an independent India on the horizon,” Hardeep Singh Puri, the minister of housing and urban affairs, told the Financial Times. ”The idea is to make this look like the capital of an independent country with landmark buildings.” But conservationists say it is a poor substitute for the 93-year-old Parliament House, built by architects Sir Edward Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker when the British Empire moved its capital from Calcutta to Delhi.

  • Spanish state takes over Franco's palace, evicts heirs

    The Spanish state on Thursday took over former dictator General Francisco Franco's summer palace, complete with its vast art trove, and evicted his heirs as part of the leftist government's efforts to erase the legacy of his rule. As state attorney general Consuelo Castro arrived at the palace in the northwestern region of Galicia to conduct a final inspection and formally take possession, she was greeted by a small group of protesters flanked by a banner that read: "Make them give back what was stolen: Francoism never again." The move followed the removal of Franco's remains from a mausoleum near Madrid last year and other initiatives to remove dictatorship-era symbols approved by various leftist governments since Franco's death in 1975.

  • Marine found guilty of smuggling guns to Haiti in purported plot to become president

    The 34-year-old Marine flew from North Carolina to Haiti in 2019 with five handguns, three military-style rifles, ammunition and body armor in tow, prosecutors said.

  • Despite Trump's venting and threats, Biden's win is sealed

    There’s plenty of noise but no cause for confusion as President Donald Trump vents about how the election turned out and vows to subvert it even still. This truth is self-evident: Joe Biden is on track to become president Jan. 20.

  • Mystery as Afghanistan rocked by wave of targeted magnetic bomb assassinations

    Fatima Khalil had only set off for the office four or five minutes earlier when the sound of an explosion echoed back to her family home. Panic immediately rose in her mother, who began ringing the daughter she had just waved off to work. “It was ringing, but nobody answered,” Farzana Sarwari recalled. “I called twice. My son assured me it was nothing. I could not wait. I went outside. My neighbour came in front of me and told me that the white vehicle which carried your daughter has exploded.” Ms Khalil, also known as Natasha, was killed in June by unknown assassins as she made her way to work at the country's independent human rights commission. The killing of a high-flying 24-year-old, who symbolised the promise of a new generation of Afghans, for days cast a pall over a country already numbed by relentless killing.

  • 18 Gifts Under $100 for the Design Lover

    Not your average stocking stuffersOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. blacklists Chinese crime boss

    The Trump administration has used its anti-corruption powers to slap sanctions on three men that include a Chinese crime boss. The measures announced on Wednesday targeted Wan Kuok Koi, a leader of China's 14K Triad organised crime group, as well as a top Liberian politician and a former senior KHIR-giz official. Under the sanctions, all of their property and companies that fall under U.S. jurisdiction will be frozen. Widely known as Broken Tooth, Wan has close ties to China's Communist Party, and is accused of using his companies to try to paper over illegal criminal activity under the guise of China's large infrastructure strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative. Criminal allegations against Wan include drug trafficking, illegal gambling, racketeering, and human trafficking. The U.S. Treasury also targeted three entities owned or controlled by Wan, based in Hong Kong, Cambodia and Palau. A senior U.S. official said the measures were part of a broader campaign against corruption, which has seen sanctions imposed on more than 200 people since 2017. Wednesday's action comes as Trump tries to apply maximum pressure on China in the last weeks of his administration.

  • Airbnb's co-founder learns live on air that his net worth just doubled

    Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky could use a bit of work on his poker face -- though learning you've raised a few billion more dollars than expected is a reasonable excuse for breaking it.The home rental app, which Chesky launched along with Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia, first started selling shares at $68 per piece when they began being traded Wednesday. But that share price shot up before trading was set to open on Thursday, more than doubling to $139 each.Essentially, Chesky and the other co-founders' net worth was about to double as well, from about $3 billion to more than $6 billion, seeing as they all planned to retain around 10 percent of the company. But Chesky apparently didn't know that until he talked to Bloomberg on Thursday. When a host on the business network told Chesky about the new IPO, he quite literally was at a loss for words, only managing to explain that the company had expected to price its shares at around $30 back in April. > Airbnb CEO & Co-Founder Brian Chesky reacts to the company's IPO price more than doubling ahead of trading ▶️ https://t.co/bCnDxeBLWU pic.twitter.com/9FGV5gYmhd> > -- Bloomberg (@business) December 10, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • 2 workers still missing in wake of Ohio power plant collapse

    The shuttered Killen Generating Station had been slated for demolition before it gave way on Wednesday.

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest