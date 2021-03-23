Arizona university scientists propose lunar Earth repository

·2 min read

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Natural underground caverns on the moon could be used to store frozen samples of Earth’s species in order to protect biodiversity in the event of global catastrophe, according to a University of Arizona scientist and his students.

Jekan Thanga, a professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering, and five of his students presented a paper earlier this month on the concept during the international IEEE Aerospace Conference, which was held virtually this year, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Thanga said the underground biological repository would serve as a backup copy of frozen seeds, spores, sperm and egg samples from most Earth species. The specimens would be kept safe inside the caves carved by molten lava hundreds of feet below the surface of the moon.

The caves, some large enough to hold a 30-story building, can be reached by rocket from Earth in four to five days and provide an environment essentially undisturbed for the past 3 to 4 billion years, scientists said.

University doctoral candidate Álvaro Díaz-Flores Caminero and undergraduate student Claire Pedersen were the lead authors of the paper. They said the idea came from the biblical story of Noah's Ark, but instead of two of every animal the lunar ark would store 50 samples from each of the chosen species in a high-tech archive manned by robots and powered with solar panels. The group has been researching ideas amid global catastrophe for at least seven years.

“There’s nothing like that on planet Earth. There’s nothing as secure,” Thanga said, adding that it serves as “an insurance policy” in the event of global catastrophe.

Thanga estimates that it could take as little as five years and 15 space launches to create the repository.

Thanga also said it would be similar to that of the Svalbard Seed Bank, an existing repository in Norway that holds hundreds of thousands of plant samples. Instead, the one on the moon would hold as many as 1 million different seed packets.

The group hopes to send 6.7 million species to the moon, representing up to 90% of all known plants and animals, minus those that cannot be cryogenically preserved, he said. It is unclear what will happen to the samples once on the moon.

“We want to save it for a time when we have the technology to (re)deploy it,” he said. “Because once it’s lost it’s lost forever. There’s no way of getting it back.”

So far, work on the idea has been funded through a grant by NASA. The group has announced plans to release more details as they conduct more research, including how the samples might react to long-term storage in microgravity.

Díaz-Flores Caminero, a doctoral student who co-wrote the first paper on the concept, welcomes the challenge. “Multidisciplinary projects are hard due to their complexity. But I think the same complexity is what makes them beautiful,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Gates Touts Electric Cars, Synthetic Meat and Less Air Travel During Reddit Chat on Climate Change

    When you're one of the richest people in the world -- worth an estimated $126 billion, according to the latest Forbes count -- people tend to pay attention to what you say, no matter the subject. For...

  • The U.S. may not need AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine

    Public health experts are divided over whether the U.S. should add AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to its arsenal, or let the rest of the world have it.Why it matters: By the time the AstraZeneca vaccine is authorized for distribution, the U.S. may already have more than enough supply. Meanwhile, most of the world is still waiting for shots.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we're watching: It will take another month or so for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be available for use in the U.S., following the company's announcement yesterday that the two-dose regimen was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic illness. “The gap between supply and demand is closing considerably, and I think by the time we get to May, that gap will be closed," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said."At most, you’ll get a small percentage of Americans vaccinated with AstraZeneca, and it won’t speed up vaccinations, because by May, supply will not be the constraint," said Ashish Jha, the dean of public health at Brown University.The other side: Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with Georgetown's Center for Global Health Science and Security, said she thinks the AstraZeneca vaccine will be useful in rural parts of the country where cold storage is a challenge.The big picture: Monday's announcement is good news for the rest of the world, which is relying heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine.Previous clinical trial data has been messy, and confidence in the vaccine may have been eroded recently by unsubstantiated concerns that it causes blood clots. The higher-than-expected efficacy avoids a “two tiered system," Jha said, in which less developed countries would receive a mediocre vaccine. And a stamp of approval from the Food and Drug Administration could help rebuild global trust in the vaccine. Worth noting: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued a statement early Tuesday expressing concern that AstraZeneca "may have included outdated information" in its U.S. trial that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."Go deeper: Biden's next challenge: Vaccine diplomacyLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Family reprimanded Colorado shooter for ‘playing’ with ‘machine gun’ in house days before attack

    The shooting has inspired top Democrats to call for more restrictions on firearms

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • BLACK WIDOW and CRUELLA Now Coming to Disney+

    Several high-profile upcoming films from Disney, including Black Widow and Cruella, are shifting dates and also debuting on Disney+. The post BLACK WIDOW and CRUELLA Now Coming to Disney+ appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Ex-Glencore Trader Charged With Manipulating Price of Fuel Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore Plc trader was charged by U.S. authorities with conspiracy to manipulate a key oil price benchmark, the latest sign that prosecutors around the world are stepping up their scrutiny of the notoriously opaque commodity trading industry.U.S. prosecutors alleged that Emilio Heredia, a former Glencore employee, directed buy and sell orders that would push fuel oil prices up and down. That allowed the companies he worked for to profit from the price swings, between 2012 and 2016, according to a March 15 filing in federal court in San Francisco.Prosecutors filed a so-called criminal information against Heredia, a document often used in court when a defendant intends to plead guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Heredia’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The investigation is the latest legal setback for Glencore, already embroiled in a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Justice Department on allegations of bribery and money laundering. The U.K., Swiss and Brazilian authorities are also investigating the commodity trader.“The purpose of the conspiracy was for Heredia and his co-conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves,” prosecutors said in the filing.Glencore said Heredia was a former employee and that it’s co-operating with authorities. The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.“We note that one of Chemoil’s -- and later Glencore Ltd.’s -- former employees in the US has been charged with conspiracy to manipulate the price of fuel oil in the LA market between 2012 and 2016,” Glencore said in a statement Tuesday, referring to the Los Angeles fuel-oil market.ClampdownAuthorities around the world are increasingly policing the world of commodity trading and the companies that dominate it, while also showing a fresh push against market manipulation.The U.S. unit of the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol Inc., agreed to pay more than $160 million to settle allegations it conspired to pay bribes in Latin America and attempted to manipulate energy markets. Meanwhile trading firms including Gunvor Group Ltd. have also been investigated.The charge laid out how the manipulation worked. Heredia directed co-conspirators to submit bids and offers through S&P Global Platts, a benchmark price publisher, to artificially change the price assessment, allowing his firm to buy cheaper fuel oil from another company.In one 2016 example a co-conspirator, on Heredia’s orders, lowered the benchmark price 41 times, moving down the price of bunker fuel from $245 a metric ton to $204.50 a metric ton, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful gains for his company, the document said.“We note charges of attempted manipulation of certain S&P Global Plattsassessments but do not believe that any such attempts were successful and no court has ruled to the contrary,” a company spokesperson said in an email.(Updates with filing of criminal information)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Year After Ending Her Presidential Bid, Warren Wields Soft Power in Washington

    WASHINGTON — At Adewale Adeyemo’s confirmation hearing last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren pressed the deputy Treasury secretary nominee to commit to using the department’s regulatory powers to scrutinize the private equity industry, which she said posed a risk to low-income communities when buyout firms strip companies of assets, load them with debt and fire workers. Warren, a progressive Democrat from Massachusetts, has been a mentor to Adeyemo, who served as her chief of staff when she was establishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau a decade ago. But when he gave a noncommittal answer, she did not let him off the hook. “I don’t think you should waver about this,” Warren said emphatically. “Treasury should not be a bystander in this.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The exchange underscored Warren’s role in the new Washington, where the Biden administration and congressional Democrats control the levers of power. A year after ending her own presidential bid, and with her aspirations of becoming Treasury secretary unfulfilled, Warren now wields influence in her own way. She has shepherded a pipeline of progressive former staff members into powerful jobs across the government, and she releases a steady stream of legislative proposals that have kept her progressive ideas at the forefront of the policy conversation. Two months into the Biden presidency, it is not yet clear how much Warren’s sway will yield in terms of policy results. But many of her ideas for raising trillions of dollars of revenue by taxing the wealthy and big corporations will soon take center stage as the Biden administration and Congress consider ways to pay for the multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan that they hope to pass this year. Marcus Stanley, the policy director of Americans for Financial Reform, an advocacy group, said the upcoming infrastructure and jobs legislation would be a real test of Warren’s influence. “We probably have a big bill coming up in the next couple of months, so when you talk about winning the policy fights, we’re going to see there,” Stanley said. If personnel is policy, as Warren likes to say, then she is winning so far. Many of the top officials and senior staff members at the nation’s most powerful economic policymaking and regulatory agencies are ideological allies who have been groomed by Warren. In addition to Adeyemo at the Treasury Department, Warren has worked closely in the past with Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, and Rohit Chopra, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The effect of the hires can be seen in the progressive tilt of the $1.9 trillion economic relief law, which dismissed concerns about deficits and focused heavily on poverty reduction. Warren and her allies hope that having strong advocates for progressive views within the administration will help those ideas find purchase in a White House that thus far has been more open to tacking to the left than previous Democratic administrations. But it remains to be seen how far the Biden White House is willing to go, particularly with regard to tax increases, which is an area where the two former candidates disagreed. Although she has been off the campaign trail for more than a year, Warren has been reviving proposals that she promoted in Iowa and New Hampshire. This month, Warren and two House Democrats introduced legislation for an “ultra-millionaire tax” that is modeled after what she proposed as a candidate. The 2% annual wealth tax on the net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion was unveiled with polling data to back up its popularity and letters supporting its constitutionality. This week, Warren plans to pitch new legislation to increase taxes on big companies. Her “real corporate income tax,” which was also part of her campaign platform, would require the most profitable companies to pay a 7% tax on their annual book value — the earnings that they report to their investors but not the Internal Revenue Service — above $100 million. The idea, which is similar to a proposal that Biden put forward during his campaign, is intended to stop companies from using accounting loopholes to lower their tax bills. When it appeared that Democrats were likely to lose the Senate after the 2020 election, some industry groups were relieved that Warren would not become the Treasury secretary. These days, however, they acknowledge that they are watching her moves closely. “Sen. Warren is certainly well positioned to have an outsized influence in the Senate and the administration,” said James Maloney, a managing partner of Tiger Hill Partners, a public affairs firm focused on financial services. “Every item that she’s focused on should be a focus area for the industries whose policies can potentially be impacted.” Maloney, whose firm represents some private equity companies, noted that allies of Warren were spread across the Biden administration. He said businesses were closely watching the letters that Warren sends to regulatory agencies and the responses she receives. Biden has so far not been persuaded by her argument for using executive authority to waive student debt. And the White House has given mixed signals on Warren’s wealth tax. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, whose nomination Warren supported, has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of putting a wealth tax in place. Yellen’s recent hiring of Natasha Sarin, a protégé of Lawrence H. Summers who has been skeptical about how much revenue a wealth tax would generate, to join her economic policy team raised eyebrows among some in Warren’s orbit. In an interview, Warren said she was heartened by the early returns of the Biden era after four years of President Donald Trump’s deregulation and tax cuts. “People like progressive ideas and want to see them enacted,” Warren said. “That’s going to happen. Washington is beginning to catch up.” She said she planned to have a private conversation with Yellen about how to establish the tax. “If that’s her biggest problem, then we’re good,” Warren said. “It’s easy to implement. We just need to sit down and talk about it.” Warren acknowledged that helping to seed federal agencies with progressives was part of her strategy of making her policies happen. She said she made her staffing recommendations to the White House privately and repeated her refrain that “personnel is policy.” During the 2020 primary campaign, Warren and Biden appeared to be at opposite ends of the Democratic Party’s ideological spectrum. But their shared interest in uplifting the middle class and reducing income inequality has helped forge a strong working relationship. Jeff Hauser, the director of the Revolving Door Project, suggested that Warren’s ties to former Sen. Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime Senate chief of staff who led his transition team, had helped her steer many of her acolytes to important jobs. In 2008, when Warren was a Harvard Law School professor, she was appointed to join a congressional panel that was overseeing the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program. When she left that job to stand up the Consumer Protection Bureau, Kaufman replaced her and continued her rigorous oversight work. Allies of Warren say she is playing the long game with policy proposals such as the wealth tax, nudging them from European fringe ideas to the political mainstream in hopes that Democrats will have the votes to pass such legislation sooner rather than later. “She’s doing what she always does, which is going person by person in the Senate, person by person in the administration, explaining policy advantages, explaining the political advantages, making the case,” said Mike Lux, a Democratic political strategist and a friend of Warren. In the meantime, Warren feels a sense of relief after four years of being on defense. On the day she voted to advance Chopra’s nomination to lead the consumer bureau, she reflected on how different his tenure would be from that of Mick Mulvaney, whom Trump appointed to neuter the agency in 2017. Chopra helped Warren establish the bureau and worked for five years as its assistant director and student loan ombudsman. Mulvaney tried to cut its funding and scrambled its acronym out of spite. “Mick Mulvaney was doing everything he could to try to undercut the consumer agency, and he made no secret about that,” Warren said. “Now there’s someone who will be in charge of the CFPB who sees the need for a level playing field and a fair set of rules and who has the backbone to get in there and make it happen.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dutch curfew, curbs extended as coronavirus infections surge

    A nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks until late April, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. New coronavirus cases increased by 16% to more than 46,000 in the week through Tuesday, the fastest pace since mid-January, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said. The Netherlands joined France and Germany in tightening or extending social curbs in recent days due to worrying developments in the pandemic.

  • Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -World equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday while safe-haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions on China curbed risk appetite. Rising concerns over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid slow vaccine rollouts in Europe hurt oil and travel companies as investors priced in a longer road to economic recovery. Germany extended its lockdown until April 18, and Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holiday.

  • Johnson & Johnson Working On Next-Generation Vaccine Against Variants

    Johnson & Johnson said it was working on next-generation COVID-19 vaccines against the various variants of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. "We could be in a situation where you could either...

  • Scientists find a new way to map darker parts of the cosmic web

    For the first time, scientists have mapped a part of the cosmic web connecting galaxies without using the light of bright galaxies known as quasars.Why it matters: The method paves the way for future experiments that may allow scientists to unmask other darker parts of the cosmos and piece together what the early universe may have looked like.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they did: The scientists behind the new study used the MUSE instrument on a telescope in Chile to capture the light of galaxies connected by the cosmic web of gas filaments spread through the universe.The light captured as part of this study — accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics — was emitted by galaxies about 2 billion years after the Big Bang."We think that the light we are seeing comes mainly from young galaxies, each containing millions of times fewer stars than our own Milky Way," one of the authors of the study Joop Schaye said in a statement."Such tiny galaxies were likely responsible for the end of the cosmic 'dark ages', when less than a billion years after the Big Bang, the universe was illuminated and heated by the first generations of stars."The study also suggests these small galaxies helped spur on the evolution of the universe not long after it formed.Background: Typically, scientists study the cosmic web by using bright quasars that effectively act as nodes, lighting up the gas of the web, making it visible to specialized instruments.However, quasars are relatively rare, making this kind of study using dimmer light emitted by other, more plentiful galaxies intriguing for researchers mapping the cosmic web.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A family business: how and why smugglers are bringing more children to the U.S. border

    Honduran mother Alicia Cruz handed herself and her son in to border agents in Texas, then watched as unaccompanied children were separated for release from the group of migrants before adults and families, including hers, were expelled into Mexico. That's when she contracted a smuggler to ferry Jeffrey, 17, across the border again – alone. Almost 10,000 under-18s from Central America crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States without their parents in February, nearly double the previous month's figures, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

  • Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

    A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, which alleges that she misled HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. She has said she is innocent and has been held on house arrest in Vancouver since then, where she has been fighting the extradition for two years.

  • Court leans toward tribal police in traffic stop and search

    The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to allow tribal police officers to stop and search non-Indians on tribal lands over concerns that drunk drivers or even violent criminals might otherwise elude authorities. The justices heard arguments in the Justice Department’s appeal of a lower court ruling that threw out evidence of drug-related crimes from the search of a non-Native motorist’s pickup truck by a tribal officer on a public road that crosses the Crow reservation in Montana. The case involves a traffic stop in 2016 in which Officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe Police Department came upon a pickup truck with its headlights on and motor running, parked on the shoulder of U.S. Route 212.

  • Mineral Wells man who died in Tarrant County jail is fourth in-custody death of 2021

    Deanthony Levaile Taylor, 62, was pronounced dead at the jail just before noon Sunday.

  • Teen upset about COVID restrictions found in woods after running away, Oregon cops say

    “The child told deputies he ran away from home because he was upset about not being able to attend school, sports, and spend time with friends.”

  • Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

    Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.'s Chief Impact Officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action."

  • Make it rain: US states embrace 'cloud seeding' to try to conquer drought

    Cloud seeding involves adding small particles of silver iodide to clouds to spur rainfall – but will it work? An empty irrigation canal at a tree farm in Corrales, New Mexico. Forty percent of the US west of the continental divide classed as being in ‘exceptional drought’, the most severe of four levels of drought. Photograph: Susan Montoya Bryan/AP With three-quarters of the US west gripped by a seemingly ceaseless drought, several states are increasingly embracing a drastic intervention – the modification of the weather to spur more rainfall. The latest reports from the US Drought Monitor have provided sobering reading, with 40% of the US west of the continental divide classed as being in “exceptional drought”, the most severe of four levels of drought. This is down only marginally from 47% in January, a record in the monitor’s 20-year history, and barring the arrival of a barrage of late winter storms will almost guarantee a severely parched year for western states. “We haven’t had much in the way of winter rain or snow, which is concerning, as we would hope to put a big dent in the drought,” said Brian Fuchs, a climatologist at the National Drought Mitigation Center. “It looks like it’s going to be a very tough year. We are probably looking at increased fire dangers, water restrictions and also impacts to ecosystems, such as small rivers and streams and the wildlife living there.” The stresses of drought, upon water supplies for drinking and to supply the west’s vast agricultural systems, have prompted eight states to look to a form of weather modification called cloud seeding to stave off the worst. Cloud seeding involves using aircraft or drones to add small particles of silver iodide, which have a structure similar to ice, to clouds. Water droplets cluster around the particles, modifying the structure of the clouds and increasing the chance of precipitation. “With drought still a major concern, cloud seeding is an encouraged technology for Wyoming to use based on our drought contingency plan,” said Julie Gondzar, project manager for the state’s water development office. “It is an inexpensive way to help add water to our basins, in small, incremental amounts over long periods of time.” Cloud seeding experiments have taken place since the 1940s but until recently there was little certainty the method had any positive impact. But research last year managed to pinpoint snowfall that “unambiguously” came from cloud seeding and Gondzar said officials in Wyoming and elsewhere have “concluded that cloud seeding works, and is an effective way to aid in drought-stricken areas, with no negative environmental impacts”. Others are now looking to join in, including the “four corners” states – Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico – that have been ravaged by the most extreme version of the latest drought. “We are very hopeful for significant funding this year with an eye towards enough to do the entire state in the future,” said Rick Ledbetter, a supervisor for the Roosevelt soil and water district in New Mexico who has run a pilot scheme for cloud seeding. “I believe that there will be no choice in the future but to look at weather modification.” Experts who have studied cloud seeding point out that it is no panacea, given it doesn’t solve the systemic causes of drought and can be tricky to implement – only certain clouds in certain weather conditions can be seeded with nascent rain and there’s no guarantee it will break a drought even if successful. “I don’t think cloud seeding will solve the problem but it can help,” said Katja Friedrich, a University of Colorado researcher who has studied the issue. “It needs to be part of a broader water plan that involves conserving water efficiently, we can’t just focus on one thing. Also there is a question whether you will be able to do it in a changing climate – you need cold temperatures and once it gets too warm you aren’t able to do the cloud seeding.” While states attempt to formulate a response to the growing threat of drought, advocates warn that poorer people, and people of color, are most likely to suffer from a water-constrained future. Miguel Hernandez, from the non-profit Comite Civico de Valle group in Imperial Valley, southern California, said the drought has brought ongoing issues for Latino agricultural workers, some of whom have to resort to using irrigation canals for cooking water or for brushing their teeth. “Getting them good drinkable water is a priority,” he said. “We have issues with water diverted away to metropolitan areas too, leaving us with little to no water in our region. The drought causes a lot of different issues here.” The current drought has been building since an exceptionally hot summer last year but the past 20 years can be seen collectively as a “mega-drought” in the US west, Fuchs said. Scientists have pointed to the climate crisis as a key cause. “There has been very little relief and this could well be a precursor to what can be expected for the west in the future,” Fuchs said. “It’s kind of scary to think that way.”

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices