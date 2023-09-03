Arizona Wildcats Win 38-3 Beating NAU Lumberjacks
The University of Arizona Wildcats beat the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 38-3 in their 2023 season opener.
The University of Arizona Wildcats beat the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 38-3 in their 2023 season opener.
Do you believe?
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
A Penn State football game had the same issue minutes later.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
We've got heavy hitters like Samsung, Instant Pot and Dyson from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more — grab these deals before they're toast!
Get seriously impressive deals on jackets, ski accessories, boots, tents and more.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that recaps the major happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Teamshares, a New York–based VC-backed startup quietly buying mom-and-pop shops; Zepto, which became India's first unicorn of 2023; OpenAI, which is launching a ChatGPT for enterprise customers; and Google, which is unveiling BigQuery Studio, a "new way" to work with data. There goes the neighborhood: Teamshares has big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
Economic headwinds have scattered many of the gains that fintech companies made during the tech funding boom of 2021. Case in point — global payment platforms Stripe and Checkout.com lowered their internal valuations. Understanding the current and future state of payments is essential, and it’s why we’re thrilled that Céline Dufétel, president and COO of Checkout.com, will join us September 19 on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Enjoy scorching-hot savings on gas, electric, charcoal, wood pellet and portable grills from Weber, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more, starting at $25.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Spread out and stay grit-free on this spacious, waterproof lounging base — and it's 45% off.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
The share of million-dollar homes is rising across the US, leaving many homebuyers with few affordable options.