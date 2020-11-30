Arizona, Wisconsin to certify election results Monday; Trump may challenge outcomes

Two key battleground states, Arizona and Wisconsin, are expected to certify their votes Monday, further closing the door on President Donald Trump's legal battles challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Vice President-elect Joe Biden will be certified as the winner in both those states.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday certified the state's results, with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel serving as witnesses.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy, every Arizona voter has my thanks and should know that they can stand proud that this election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness, in accordance with Arizona's laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," Hobbs said at the certification ceremony.

In addition to Biden being certified as the winner of the state, Democrat Mark Kelly was also certified as the winner of the Senate election in the state.

Wisconsin Elections Commissions chairwoman Ann Jacobs said Sunday that she plans to certify votes on Monday to resolve legal challenges more quickly.

"The reason for that is the Trump campaign cannot appeal until it's certified," she said.

More: Three major developments in President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House

Trump is expected to challenge the certified results in both states.

Trump tweeted Saturday that: "The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday."

In Arizona, results can be contested for five days following the certification.

Trump's team has challenged results in several states, but the president has faced a string of setbacks.

Contributing: Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Andrew Oxford, Arizona Republic

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election results: Arizona certifies votes; Trump may challenge outcome