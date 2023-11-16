Arizona woman accused of animal abuse arrested on suspicion of another 77 charges

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman originally arrested in September on dozens of animal cruelty charges was again arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of 77 more charges related to the mistreatment of dogs under her care, authorities said.

Sydney Taylor McKinley, 48, previously identified as April McLaughlin, was arrested on suspicion of 49 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, cruel neglect or abandonment; and 28 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty for failure to provide medical attention necessary to prevent protracted suffering, according to the Chandler Police Department.

McKinley was originally booked and charged on Sept. 22 with 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. Prosecutors were also reviewing another 18 animal cruelty counts, including one misdemeanor offense of cruel neglect or abandonment and nine counts of cruel mistreatment.

McKinley ran the Special Needs Animal Welfare League out of her Chandler home before her initial arrest where 55 handicapped dogs were taken into custody. She was released from jail on Sept. 27.

5 dogs found dead in the suspect's freezer, officials said

The investigation into McKinley began two weeks prior to her September arrest and led to animals taken from her property by the Arizona Humane Society, according to the organization.

Charging documents revealed the prolonged suffering of the dogs with no access to water in a house filled with animal urine and feces. There were five dogs found dead inside a freezer, court documents noted.

Humane Society officials who visited McKinley's home prior to the charges against her saw malnourished dogs, open wounds on dogs' hind legs brought on by dragging, and dozens of dogs confined in stacked crates, charging documents detailed. According to court documents, an industrial hygienist deemed the home's air quality so hazardous that firefighters needed to wear self-contained breathing apparatuses.

The canines seized by the group were taken to an animal hospital in Sunnyslope, the Humane Society previously said. The organization also said that its kennels were at "critical capacity" after the large intake of animals in need of special care.

In late October, 38 dogs seized from McKinley were returned to their former owners or rescuers. Around that time, a municipal court judge ruled against McKinley's bid to regain custody of the dogs.

The vulnerable adult abuse charge against McKinley stems from her elderly adult mother who resided at the home and may have been unable to care for herself, according to court documents.

What prompted authorities to change the name the defendant was referenced by was not immediately clear on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona woman accused of animal abuse arrested on another 77 charges