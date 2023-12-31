This Arizona woman escaped domestic violence and now seeks to help other survivors heal

In the early 1990s, there was a liquor store on 24th Street and Broadway Road called Rainbow that became a hub for crime and illicit drug sales in south Phoenix. Celina Meadows grew up a couple of streets from the area and always knew that danger could always be just around the corner.

The infamous liquor store and surrounding buildings were torn down in 1999, and Meadows felt that could be an opportunity for change.

But that change never came to fruition.

The lot sat vacant for more than 20 years as crime and drug use continued to tarnish the area. The liquor store was gone, but the problems were still the same. Meadows witnessed this in real-time, later realizing how much of a missed opportunity it was.

"Just knocking down the building, it was almost treated like a physical displacement," Meadows said. "There was a lot of aftermath and symptoms and effects that physical location left without being there. ... Like, if we had a trauma recovery center there as opposed to an empty field for 20-plus years, that's a whole generation right there. I could only imagine the healing that would have been able to bring to so many different families."

This situation inspired Meadows to not let an opportunity like that slip away. She now works as a statewide manager for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, seeking to help survivors who suffer from trauma and inspiring them to advocate for change in legislation so others don't have to go through what they did.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice statewide manager Celina Meadows poses for a portrait at Encanto Park on Dec. 23, 2023, in Phoenix.

Meadows said she has lived through trauma herself, from growing up in south Phoenix to experiencing domestic violence — a situation that left herself severely injured and led to her witnessing her child near death.

She and her children escaped that situation more than seven years ago. She is now in a safe place, but many others have not escaped and have many barriers to hurdle before they can be safe.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a nonprofit organization led by crime survivors, has been running for about a decade. It has eight chapters in eight states, with Arizona joining in 2020. The organization has 180,000 members, with 3,000 in Arizona. Meadows said she aims to bring more awareness to them so that they can help crime victims get the help they need.

The group has already made substantial changes in Arizona legislation. It helped pass a bill that allowed for trauma recovery centers to be built. Another bill they advocated for created Arizona's first record-sealing process and allocated over $10 million to fund victim's compensation programs and $7 million to build trauma recovery centers.

Meadows said she wants to raise awareness of the nonprofit so more can find the resources they need while healing and bringing real change to the system.

Arizona's Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice statewide manager Celina Meadows speaks to the group about disrupting trauma cycles at the Survivors Speak Healing Vigil on April 29, 2023, in Phoenix.

Learning healing techniques early

Meadows not only grew up near crime, she experienced it firsthand. She said she experienced multiple family tragedies that were caused by gun violence in her area. Instead of crime being a shocking event, it became normal.

"Living in the community, I remember it being normal for us to just sleep on the floor on Friday, Thursday, Sunday because that was just what we do to avoid potentially getting by a bullet because we knew we were going to have drive-bys," Meadows said.

"It was a sense of normalcy, and it's a sense of normalcy that is very unhealthy that no one should have to live. ... The PTSD that comes along with it, that's long-lasting," she said. "I remember my younger sister, anything that sounded like a gunshot, automatically, her body just hit the ground."

Despite living in this environment, Meadows had a support system that helped her persevere. Her father was a mental health counselor for more than 20 years and her mother worked in a crisis nursery where they would help children who were in Child Protective Services custody.

"My dad was a musician and an artist in addition to a mental counselor, so (he and my mother) were very trauma-informed before it was popular," Meadows said. "It definitely felt like my parents were before their time in a way. I always had the opportunity of self-expression in a way that I was given tools early on that I didn't know had such a huge effect in healing spaces."

Arizona's Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice statewide manager Celina Meadows speaks to the group about her experiences at the Survivors Speak Healing Vigil on April 29, 2023, in Phoenix. Celina tells the group, "Healing is not a destination. It becomes a lifestyle."

Meadows created art with pencil, paint and clay and was also a part of a symphony and marching band. Having that ability to express herself and her hobbies gave her a feeling of freedom, joy and safety, she said.

Her parents, being well-versed in mental health, also helped their children stay active in the community. Meadows got her first job helping the community at 14 when she worked for the Greater Phoenix Urban League.

Meadows said that working in the community while also having the support and knowledge of her parents helped her be able to learn healing techniques to lessen the effects of PTSD and trauma. Despite learning healing skills at an early age that many aren't aware of as adults, she said she still found it hard to fully understand what getting help means.

"I was given tools early on that I didn't know had such a huge effect in healing spaces," Meadows said. "It's so disorienting even when you know what to look for. I can't even imagine those who don't even know that they need the type of help that they need or don't even know that they need help because it's normalized sometimes."

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice statewide manager Celina Meadows poses for a portrait at Encanto Park on Dec. 23, 2023, in Phoenix.

Escaping domestic violence

Much later in her life, Meadows said she again went through a tumultuous time — this time having to escape domestic violence.

Meadows was married for 12 years to someone with whom she had three kids. He began inflicting harm on her, her kids and her animals to get what he wanted.

Meadows described domestic violence as a slow boil, something that builds up over time before escalating.

Escaping from that was not a simple and risk-free process, something Meadows learned the hard way. She said she and her kids tried to leave multiple times, but each attempt failed because her husband found out before they could escape.

Meadows said her husband nearly beat her to death multiple times, but she realized the real danger she was in when her husband seriously hurt her son in a public setting and no one came to help.

"And that was a realization, too, that I was in a lot more danger than I, even up to this point, thought I was," Meadows said. "It wasn't about necessarily me getting out, it was about me getting my kids out."

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice statewide manager Celina Meadows poses for a portrait at Encanto Park on Dec. 23, 2023, in Phoenix.

This prompted Meadows to organize an escape attempt that could not fail. She said she waited about four months for a spot in a domestic violence shelter. About seven years ago, she and her children left and went on to live in three different shelters over two years before settling in a home where she felt safe.

She said this experience made her recognize how critical it is for more resources to be readily available for survivors.

"It was so disorienting," Meadows said. "The spaces that I was able to reach out to, a lot of them were at capacity, especially in the spaces of my children receiving the trauma therapy that they need."

She said she saw so many people seeking help during her stays at the shelters.

"It really opened my eyes to the need for more resources," Meadows said.

Even when Meadows and her children were physically out of danger, the fear and trauma did not immediately go away, she said.

"I always tell people this is why there's no such thing as just getting out," Meadows said. "If you're not emotionally out, you're not out."

Just as Rainbow was torn down when she was a kid, the same problems in the area persisted because nothing was done to truly help. Meadows said she made sure there was a real change in her and her kids' lives.

She said she got her children the treatment they needed, but it was something she had to fund and orchestrate herself. She also created different healing steps for each child, catered to their individual experiences.

Not everyone has the same road to recovery, Meadows said.

"I had to informally create (a system) for the children because there wasn't anything out there like that, especially in Arizona," Meadows said. "I was able to create a recovery process in a way that I can feel like they were able to exercise their empathy again. I had to make certain that they weren't going to take any learned behavior that they've seen happen and that I can trust that in any state of stress or heightened emotion that they would be able to make decisions based outside of trauma."

During this time of healing, Meadows said she taught her children techniques she had learned in her childhood, like practicing meditation, art and music. These were practices she fell back on herself and she wanted to pass them on.

"I do feel like (those techniques) fed into the success of me being able to continue and persevere and get back up and have the determination that I needed," Meadows said. "I wanted to provide (what I learned) in my childhood to my children. I wanted them to be able to experience what safety feels like."

Helping other victims in their healing process

Now, as a manager for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, Meadows continues to pass on those lessons to others going through similar experiences, so they don't have to face the same obstacles that she did.

"Being able to make certain that I'm bringing those opportunities to people that I had and then also the experiences that were not conducive to the healing process (which makes me) able to alleviate those hurdles and barriers for those experiencing them or would experience them," Meadows said.

Like she has for most of her life, Meadows focuses on the community aspect of her job. The group's goal is to help people heal through advocacy, and she emphasizes the healing. She aims to have close, in-person relationships with those she is working with rather than a remote, disconnected one.

Meadows has hosted multiple trainings and policy retreats on how to prepare victims trying to make a change when they feel ready for it. At these retreats, she has members write bills and laws based on their experiences. Often, people are writing the same things.

"We realize that these are not isolated incidents, a lot of these are just, unfortunately, things that are symptoms of a system that needs to help more survivor voices," Meadows said.

The group's Arizona chapter has already helped pass multiple bills and allocate millions of dollars for trauma recovery centers and victim's compensation. Meadows said she hopes the chapter can continue to grow to fill the gaps in the system and alleviate the trauma and PTSD many face.

"Our motto is, 'when survivors speak, change happens,' and that's the truth," Meadows said. "I feel like survivorship is the biggest, loneliest club in a way. The sad truth is you're not alone."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How Celina Meadows seeks to help Arizona survivors heal