This is when Arizonans are likely to abandon their New Year's resolutions. Why?

Most Arizonans are likely to give up on their New Year's resolutions is March 27, based on the average response from residents, a recent survey found.

The data was sourced from polls conducted during the fall of 2023, where 3,000 participants across the country over the age of 21 were asked how many weeks they were likely to stick to their resolutions, according to BetKentucky.com.

Their findings led the team to rank Arizona No. 25 for states most likely to abandon their resolutions for the new year, sharing a deadline in March with 32 other states, the survey said.

This Arizona city is most likely to fulfill New Year's resolutions

Another survey conducted by WalletHub.com, a financial services organization, found that Scottsdale was the third most likely city to stick to their New Year's goals. This is due to the city's "opportunities for physical activity and career growth," the website stated. The metrics were evaluated by comparing the most populated cities in the U.S. across "five key dimensions," the website stated.

The financial website went on to say that Scottsdale "features the highest number of fitness establishments per capita and the lowest monthly fitness club fees," making it easier for local residents to get into shape and stay fit, the report stated. Additionally, the number of hiking trails in the area gives people in Scottsdale more opportunities to stay active outdoors, the website added.

The WalletHub report also determined that Scottsdale's "diverse job market" contributes to resolution commitment as well, with the city averaging one of the highest median household incomes as well as one of the highest employment growth rates in the country, it stated.

What is the most common New Year's resolution in Arizona?

Venngage, a Canadian-based infographics and software company, disclosed that seeking therapy is the No. 1 New Year's resolution for the state of Arizona in 2024, with self-help and financial budgeting being the top priorities in the new year for most of the U.S., according to their website.

This marks the second year in a row that Arizonans prioritized mental health as their most important New Year's goal, as data pulled from Zippia, a job recruiting website, yielded similar results for the state for 2023.

Eryn Cloutier, a clinical psychotherapist in the Valley, has noticed a trend in people seeking self-help during the New Year, saying that mental health and therapeutic services pick up "consistently and significantly" in January.

"People have an idea in their heads of what they are looking for when they come in for therapy," Cloutier said.

'When we get caught up in our day, it's very easy to forget our goals'

While quitting resolutions varies from person to person, Cloutier said that one major factor in people giving up on their goals is distractions from other commitments that pull their attention away from their resolutions and prevent them from "staying on track."

"People have a lot of different things going on. There's all of these external expectations and environmental things going on," Cloutier said. "So people are pulled in multiple directions ... and are easily distracted. When we get caught up in our day, it's very easy to forget our goals."

Other obstacles for many people include difficulties of commitment and following through, setting "too big" of goals, and people "putting themselves last," according to Cloutier.

"People misinterpret self-care for selfishness," Cloutier said.

For those that do end up following through, Cloutier said she has noticed a "drop" when people reach a certain point of struggle.

"People will hit that plateau … and not see the changes that they're looking for because they are impatient," she said. "If they just waited to get over that plateau, they would start to see exactly what they're looking for. But people tend to quit before that."

How do I not give up on New Year's resolutions?

According to both Cloutier and WalletHub, there are a number of different methods that people can use to help ensure that they successfully adhere to and accomplish their goals for the new year.

Set realistic goals: The website states to establish that your New Year's aspirations are both "practical" and "well-defined" in order to set a clear and ideal path to success, which allows for a well-defined understanding of how to achieve your goals.

Share your plans with others: Setting up a support system of people you know and informing them of what your goals are allows you to be held accountable and "stay on track," the website stated. They can also serve as a source of motivation and encouragement.

Make a plan and reduce it: Breaking down your New Year's aspirations into easily attainable goals is one of the most effective ways to stay on track with your resolutions, WalletHub stated. Creating an achievable action plan for yourself helps relieve stress and make your objectives feel "less overwhelming," the study said.

"My approach with people is to start small because you're trying to create new habits," Cloutier added. "It's ok to have a long-term end goal, but that doesn't happen overnight."

Cloutier went on to say that starting with small and manageable goals is also "empowering."

"If you set these big goals and they're unattainable for whatever reason, that's discouraging. And that's when people give up... and resolutions taper off."

Be positive and adaptable: By maintaining a positive attitude and being adaptable to unpredictable situations, the likelihood of achieving your ambitions is increased, the report stated. Staying positive is "crucial to remaining motivated," especially when dealing with unforeseen circumstances, the website added. Focusing on progress and being able to adjust accordingly when setbacks occur are necessary to reach your resolutions, the report stated.

Additionally, Cloutier added to utilize available resources and make your plans "work for you."

"There are so many options available [for help] that I don't think people realize are out there," Cloutier said. "There are steps to getting where you want to be whether you realize it or not."

Stay consistent and patient: Integrating new habits into your daily routine is essential, WalletHub reported. Remaining undeterred when not seeing immediate results and "celebrating the small victories" also assists in sticking with New Year's resolutions, they added.

"Consistency is key, even if it's a little bit," Cloutier added.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizonans give up on New Year's goals by March: How to make them stick