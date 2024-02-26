Do Arizona's cloudy skies signal rain, snow? Here's what meteorologists say

The Phoenix area saw overcast skies and a chance of rain Monday as multiple storm systems passed through the state ahead of an expected late-week warmup.

Northern Arizona was forecast to see a more direct hit from the storms as snow and rain rolled through the high country, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a look at the weather for the start of your workweek.

These are Phoenix's rain chances before an above-normal warmup

Gray skies on Monday morning brought a 20% chance of rain to the Valley alongside a high temperature of 78 degrees and a nightly low of 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Phoenix.

Occasional breezy conditions were expected primarily during daytime hours, according to the weather service.

A 20% chance of rain was predicted for the Valley during the early morning hours on Tuesday, with the best chance for showers after midnight.

Rain was expected to be light with better chances in south-central and eastern parts of the state where precipitation had a 50% chance, the weather service said.

Tuesday in Phoenix is expected to bring decreasing clouds and a high of 75 degrees along with a nightly low of 54.

A lesser 10% chance of rain is possible Wednesday, also marking a gradual temperature increase with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 55.

High temperatures after mid-week will represent above-average temperatures each day, according to the weather service.

Here's how much snow and rain will hit Flagstaff and the rest of northern Arizona

A mix of rain and snow crossed through Arizona's high elevations starting on Monday and into Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff.

A high wind advisory was in place until 7 p.m. Tuesday for much of northern Arizona, with gusts expected to range between 30-50 miles per hour.

Monday in Flagstaff saw a high of 52 degrees with mostly cloudy skies that grew more dominant alongside the best chances for rain after 9 p.m., with a 50% chance of rain and snow showers.

"It seems unlikely that we will see much accumulation below 7,000 [feet], with the bulk of accumulation on high peaks (like Kaibab Plateau, San Francisco Peaks, White Mountains and Chuska Mountains)," the Flagstaff office said.

The weather service said to expect 3 to 8 inches of snowfall in these higher peaks and under an inch in elevations like Flagstaff by Tuesday.

Clouds are forecast to roll out by Wednesday before temperatures warm back up to highs in the 60s.

How is climate change affecting Arizona? Experts say it's causing recent storms, all weather changes

Tucson rain chances stay consistent through Wednesday

The Tucson area saw cloudy skies and a chance for showers on Monday with a high of 80 degrees and a nightly low of 54 degrees.

Storms will bring between a 20% to 30% chance of showers intermittently through Wednesday, according to the weather service office in Tucson.

The best chances for substantial rain under half an inch were on Wednesday, according to the Tucson office, before clouds roll out and bring higher temperatures as the work week winds down.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix-area weather to see rain chances before temperatures increase