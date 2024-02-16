If Arizona's ex-prison director were a man of color, he'd be dead, not on probation

If anyone doubts the existence of a two-tiered justice system, just look a Charles Ryan. During a drunken police standoff at his luxury home, Ryan pointed a loaded weapon at police officers.

If he had been a man of color or lived in a lower-income area, he would have been immediately shot dead by the police, no question. Instead, this wealthy, elderly, white male and former Arizona prison director received a measly two years’ probation.

Give me a break!

Edward Murphy, Mesa

Concealed carry permit means nothing

A bill to allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry their guns on our public university campuses is making its way through the Arizona legislature. The bill, Senate Bill 1198, relies on the lack of public awareness of the permitting process in Arizona.

The truth is, the Department of Public Safety no longer has any role in establishing and overseeing any training requirements. No live fire training is needed. Permits are available online that can be completed in as little as an hour. There are currently more than 450,000 active Arizona permits, with zero transparency into the qualifications of those who have them.

Arizona recognizes concealed weapons permits from all 50 states, so our laws apply to anyone in the country with a concealed weapons permit. With university campuses already experiencing protests and unrest, adding concealed weapons to the mix is dangerous and irresponsible.

Meg Pradelt, Tucson

Where was Kelly on the border?

Where has Mark Kelly been for the past three years, as the citizens of Arizona and the entire nation has been begging the Biden administration to close the open border? President Biden dismantled the “remain in Mexico” policy and every other safeguard for the border the first week he took office resulting in the chaos we now have in this nation.

For three years we did not hear any Democrats objecting to the open border that has allowed millions of people, and drugs, to illegally come into this country. However, now that this open border has become a real issue in the 2024 election, we hear the phony Democrats blaming you know who, Donald Trump and those pesky “MAGA” voters.

The Republican House passed bills that would have closed the border, but it was the Democrats in the Senate that would not allow these bills to come to the floor to be voted on. It is time for Mark Kelly and the other Democrat senators to stop blaming others and start protecting the people of their state by voting to close the border.

They may have to do the right thing for a change and go against the Biden administration, but take a stiff drink and just do it.

Jacqueline Graham, Maricopa

Time to move the Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix open is full of waste. The Thunderbirds and city of Scottsdale should be ashamed of the event they allowed to get out of control. The millions of dollars raised is not worth the embarrassment this city will have to endure.

This event is no longer safe and I am hoping the PGA finds a new location for the tournament. This is no longer a signature event on the PGA tour, and I hope they go a step further and find a new venue. The city of Scottsdale no longer deserves to be promoted as a premiere destination.

In fact, the culture in this city was on full display this weekend for America to watch. My programs will no longer accept Thunderbird grants and participation in WM events will be suspended. I hope the city of Phoenix separates itself from this event as well (its WM pre-qualifier is at Aguila Golf Course).

Andrew Miller, Laveen

The letter writer is a golf instructor.

What’s on your mind? Send us a letter to the editor online or via email at opinions@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Charles Ryan gets probation for waving a gun at cops? Double standard