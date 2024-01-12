Arizona's Freedom Caucus may have picked a fight that it'll regret

Finally, some conservatives are taking on Sen. Jake Hoffman and his Arizona Freedom Caucus.

Hoffman is gunning for the Arizona Commerce Authority, a public-private partnership created by a Republican governor and a conservative Legislature to recruit businesses and expand the state’s economy.

He’s not alone. Senate President Warren Petersen told me he doesn’t believe the state should be spending public money to lure companies here, saying they’d come even without the “bribe.”

“If we have something that’s costing $10 million a year (the ACA’s budget), I’d rather just give that $10 million to all our citizens and they can run their businesses,” he said. “If this is a government organization and it’s only there to benefit a few big businesses, that doesn’t seem fair to me.”

Conservatives once touted the ACA

The coming Commerce Authority clash is a dizzying affair.

The ACA was created in 2011 on a party line vote by Republican Gov. Jan Brewer and conservative Republicans who held a supermajority in the Legislature. Yet today’s uber-conservatives want it gone.

Gov. Katie Hobbs joined all of her fellow Democratic legislators in voting against creation of the ACA. Now, she’s joining forces with business leaders to sing its praises.

And the business community, the once-influencial lobby that lost traction at the Capitol with the election of the latest far-right crowd?

It’s (finally) taking public aim at Hoffman and his Arizona Freedom Caucus.

Is this about punishing Gov. Hobbs?

I’m not sure if the coming fight by Hoffman and his crew is really about government waste or just sticking it to the despised Hobbs, who during her State of the State speech lauded the ACA “for their tireless efforts to attract new, high-quality jobs” and called for its continuation.

It could even be a “Don’t California Our Arizona” thing — a push by the far right to stop incentivizing California tech firms (and their presumably less conservative voters) from moving in on what for decades has been a ruby red state.

But it’s a fight well worth watching.

Hoffman’s Senate Bill 1044 would kill the ACA and end the funding available to get companies to relocate or expand here.

It’s going nowhere. The real threat comes from the fact that the agency is up for a sunset review — due to die in June unless the Legislature votes to extend its life.

Are there enough (any?) Republicans willing to risk the wrath of Hoffman, who seems to run the joint?

ACA has spent lavishly on bigwigs

Hoffman on Monday put out a press release lamenting the “problem-riddled agency” that you would think was Hobbs’ baby.

“The Arizona Commerce Authority under Katie’s watch has ballooned into the epicenter for waste, mismanagement, and luxury spending at a time when Arizonans are struggling in Democrats’ failing economy,” he said.

He’s not wrong about that luxury spending part, though that began long before Hobbs became governor.

A recent state audit found the ACA has spent more than $2.4 million in taxpayer money since 2018 to wine and dine corporate bigwigs at the Waste Management Open and at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The audit also warned that the agency is “at increased risk of fraud and waste of public monies because it lacked documentation it verified businesses met some requirements for nearly $11 million in incentives.”

ACA President and CEO Sandra Watson, in her response to the audit, said the agency did check out the businesses that received the $11 million in public subsidies — or as she called them, “credits and grants” — and that the Commerce Authority’s work has been “transformative” for Arizona’s economy.

“Since 2011, the ACA has successfully won 1,180 competitive projects, representing a projected 267,000 new jobs with average wages of $60,000 and over $113.4 billion invested in Arizona communities across the state,” she wrote.

Chamber says killing it will 'set us back'

Petersen, meanwhile, told me the agency will need major reforms if it continues.

He questions the need for an agency with seven dozen employees to work on attracting jobs he believes would have come here anyway, given our regulatory and low-tax climate and access to a workforce.

He also questions whether it’s fair to offer subsidies to select businesses.

“Should I spend your tax dollars to get another company to come here to compete with you?” he asked.

Danny Seiden, chief executive of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says the Commerce Authority has made Arizona a magnet for good jobs especially in the “all-important” semiconductor industry.

Gov. Hobbs proves she's ready: To flip the Legislature

Killing the ACA, he says, “would halt our momentum and set us back more than a decade.”

“Last year, we released an analysis of “job-killing” legislation — failed ideas that would result in the loss of more than 100,000 jobs if enacted,” Seiden wrote in an op-ed published by azcentral.com this week.

“The ludicrous idea to eliminate the ACA tops them all, and with the economy remaining a top concern for Arizonans, any lawmaker who actively votes to kill jobs will have to answer to that on Election Day.”

Are business types ready to fight back?

That would seem to suggest that business community is ready to take aim at the far-right Freedom Caucus contingent that now calls the shots at the Legislature.

If so, business leaders likely will have help.

Kirk Adams, a former House speaker and chief of staff to then-Gov. Doug Ducey, echoed Seiden’s remarks in a pointed series of social media posts on Friday.

“Governor Hobbs has done what good leaders must do; look at the facts and change your mind when the facts call for it,” Adams wrote. “The ‘conservatives’ in the legislature would do well to do the same.”

Or ... else?

Is business community ready to fight back in August — or even November?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Commerce Authority fight may be one the far-right regrets