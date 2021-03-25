Arizona's GOP governor says VP Harris, a daughter of immigrants, is the 'worst possible choice' to oversee the border situation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey hands over his signed election documents to certify the election results for federal, statewide, and legislative offices and statewide ballot measures at the official canvass at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File

  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ripped into Biden for tapping Harris to oversee the border situation.

  • Ducey said it shows Biden is not taking the problems at the US-Mexico border seriously.

  • Harris has described the situation as a "huge problem" that won't "be solved overnight."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, on Wednesday blasted President Joe Biden's decision to tap Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the situation at the US-Mexico border.

Ducey told reporters Harris is the "worst possible choice" for this role, per the Arizona Republic, adding that "at no point in her career has [Harris] given any indication that she considers the border a problem or a serious threat."

The Arizona Republican, whose state is often at the center of discussions on immigration, said that if Biden's intent was to show that he's taking the problems at the border seriously then "he's really done the exact opposite."

Though Ducey's comments could be interpreted as suggesting that Harris, a daughter of immigrants, has not taken the issue of immigration and the escalating situation at the border seriously - there's little evidence to support this. Harris during her 2020 campaign issued a plan to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

During an interview with "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday, Harris also described what's transpiring at the border as a "huge problem."

"It's a huge problem. I'm not going to pretend it's not," Harris said. "Are we looking at overcrowding at the border, particularly of these kids? Yes. Should these kids be in the custody of [Health and Human Services] … instead of the patrol? Yes. Should we be processing these cases faster? Yes."

"This is, however, not going to be solved overnight," Harris added.

Beyond appointing Harris to oversee the response, the administration has also dispatched FEMA to help care for and process migrant children, among other measures.

When asked for a comment on Ducey's criticism, the White House referred Insider to Biden's remarks on selecting Harris for the role.

"I've asked her ... because she's the most qualified person to do it - to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help ... in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border," Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden is facing bipartisan criticism over the situation at the border

Ducey's remarks echo recent GOP criticism of Biden over a spike in unaccompanied minors arriving at the border.

Republicans have made the case that Biden's more welcoming immigration messaging has induced a "crisis," though monthly migrant apprehensions have steadily risen since April 2020 - when former President Donald Trump was still in office.

Some Democrats, especially progressives, have also criticized Biden over the conditions unaccompanied children are being held in. The president's move to reopen Trump-era facilities to provide more housing to migrant children has been particularly controversial in this regard. The administration has also faced pressure to grant the press more access to facilities, so reporters can better document the conditions migrant children are being held in.

migrant children border patrol facility us mexico border biden administration
A Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, housing migrant children on the weekend of March 20, 2021. Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)

The White House has rejected describing the issue as a "crisis," instead referring to it as a challenge. The situation has, however, presented a challenge to Biden's pledge to take a more humane approach to immigration than Trump.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated an already convoluted process surrounding housing unaccompanied minors. Officials are struggling to uphold public health guidelines while also providing suitable care for the children, which has led thousands to be housed in jail-like Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facilities meant for adults.

By law, unaccompanied minors are only meant to stay in CBP facilities for 72 hours before being transferred to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, an office of the Department of Health and Human Services, before being sent to an approved sponsor. But the massive influx in recent months has translated into many minors being held beyond that 72-hour legal limit.

Immigration experts who recently spoke to Insider expressed skepticism about describing what's happening at the border as a "crisis."

"We've had higher numbers in the past and every time something like this happens, they call it a crisis or a surge or an influx," Carol Anne Donohoe, managing attorney for Al Otro Lado's family reunification program, said. "How many crises, surges, and influxes do you have before you say this is actually a pattern and we should do something proactively?"

There is generally a rise in migrant arrivals in spring, coinciding with warmer weather. Along these lines, a Washington Post analysis of CBP data from 2012 to 2021 found that there is no "surge." The record number of arrivals at the border can be attributed to a seasonal pattern combined with the fact that the pandemic forced people to hold off trying to come to the US in 2020.

Erin Snodgrass contributed reporting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden taps Harris to deal with border challenges

    President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border. “Needless to say, the work will not be easy,” Harris said, “but it is important work.” (March 24)

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Serena Williams Speaks Out About Meghan Markle *Again* in New Interview

    During the video, Ghahramani told Williams that she was inspired by her Instagram post in support of the Duchess of Sussex. Williams replied, \"Meghan is a great person and I think the epitome of strength, the...

  • Rangers welcome back Igor Shesterkin as they push for the postseason

    Rangers acting head coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday that Igor Shesterkin will start in goal Thursday against Philadelphia after missing three weeks with a groin injury. Forward Ryan Strome said the team now has a chance to hit their stride as they're getting closer to full strength than they've been so far this season.

  • Seth Meyers Snipes at Sean Hannity and GOP ‘Bulls–‘ After Latest Mass Shootings

    Seth Meyers isn’t here for the right-wing “bulls—.” Not after the latest shootings. On Wednesday’s “Late Show,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum condemned conservative Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity’s story selection in the wake of the recent tragedy in Colorado. “On Monday, Fox News barely covered the horrific Boulder shootings in primetime,” Meyers said during his “A Closer Look” segment. “Apparently,” Hannity considered Joe Biden tripping on the stairs of Air Force One “much more important,” Meyers continued. “My God, get your priorities straight.” Also Read: Seth Meyers to Host 'Late Night' Through 2025 Under NBC Contract Extension Yeah, Seth was fired up last night. To be fair to “Hannity,” Monday’s show did (eventually) cover the Boulder shooting. Alicia Acuna was live on the scene immediately following a police press conference. But that was not enough for Meyers. Also Read: Sam Bee T's Up NCAA for Disparity Between Men's and Women's March Madness Accommodations (Video) “You guys repeat the same bulls— line every time we go through this awful ritual, that gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it,” Meyers said, lumping in Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and pretty much the rest of the GOP with that one. (Did we mention he was fired up?) In reality, the politicizing happens in the opposite direction, Meyers argued. Also Read: Ted Cruz Slammed for 'Every Time There's a Shooting' Defense of Guns After Boulder Massacre Oh yeah, and about that whole right-to-bear-arms thing. “Let’s dispense with this ridiculous lie that has become canon on the right. That standing up to any sensible gun safety legislation means standing up for the second amendment,” Meyers said. “It’s one of the greatest cons in the history of politics. For most of American history, the idea that the second amendment guarantees an individual right to own whatever gun you want was never even contemplated.” Meyers referred to the GOP, NRA and Fox News Channel as “callous sociopaths who lose their minds at even the suggestion that maybe we should make it just a little harder to buy a gun in this country.” If you thought Donald Trump was getting off the hook here, well, just stick it out until the end. Watch the video above. And if all of that description makes this one sound a little too heavy for you, rest assured there are laughs, like when Meyers took “A Closer Look” at Ben Franklin’s pants. Read original story Seth Meyers Snipes at Sean Hannity and GOP ‘Bulls–‘ After Latest Mass Shootings At TheWrap

  • Haiti deportations soar as Biden administration deploys Trump-era health order

    There have been more ‘Title 42’ expulsions in the space of a few weeks than during an entire year of Trump’s administration, report says The rise in Haiti expulsions mirrors an increase in arrivals of Haitians at the border, misled by rumours and deliberate disinformation. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images The Biden administration has so far deported more Haitians in a few weeks than the Trump administration did in a whole year, with the use of a highly controversial Trump-era public health order denying asylum seekers basic legal rights, according to a new report. The report, The Invisible Wall, published on Thursday by a coalition of immigrant rights groups, focuses on Title 42, part of the 1944 Public Health Service Act invoked a year ago by the Trump administration as grounds for summary expulsion of migrants because of the supposed health risk they posed during the Covid pandemic. The Biden team has sought to place a moratorium on deportations of immigrants already in the country (though that moratorium has been blocked by a court order), but it has not stopped Title 42 expulsions of newly arrived migrants. The report found the pace of deportation flights to Haiti in particular had increased dramatically. “More Haitians have been removed to Haiti in the weeks since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office than during all of fiscal year 2020,” according to the Invisible Wall report, published by the Haitian Bridge Alliance, the Quixote Center, and the UndocuBlack Network. In part at least, the rise in expulsions mirrors an increase in arrivals of Haitians at the border, misled by rumours and deliberate disinformation from people smugglers, that the Biden administration had relaxed the regime at the border. Most of the new arrivals have been waiting in Mexico for months hoping for a change in the rules affecting Haitians. Some of the deportees may also have been held in detention centres in the US. “What gave Donald Trump his wall was Title 42. That has been incredibly more effective than any physical barrier,” said Ruben Garcia, the director of Annunciation House, a migrant support centre in El Paso, Texas. “This was never about the pandemic to begin with. This was precisely about border enforcement.” The department of homeland security (DHS) pointed out that 94% of the Title 42 expulsions are migrants from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Central America, with Haitians accounting for less than one per cent. “Our immigration system was decimated over the last four years, and we are starting from square one to build an orderly system that treats people humanely and doing so in a way that protects public health in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” the DHS said in a statement to the Guardian. “The administration has been clear that the border remains closed, and we are urging people not to come. We are building the processes that will allow them to make a claim for humanitarian relief without making the perilous journey to the border.” It has ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, (known formally as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP) which required asylum seekers to stay south of the border while their cases were processed. The change applies to Latin American migrants, but reports from the border suggest that Haitian asylum seekers in Mexico heard about the change and hoped it would make it easier for them to ask for asylum. “[T]he partial opening of the border has caused confusion and misinformation in Haitian communities stuck in Mexico under the Title 42 policy,” the report said. “Marginalized and isolated in Mexico by race, culture and language, Haitian migrants generally do not understand that MPP does not apply to them. Often misled by misinformation within the community or false rumors from ‘coyotes’ [smugglers or guides], Haitian migrants optimistically hope with MPP they can now seek protection if they enter the United States outside of a port of entry.” The new administration has sought to combat those perceptions in the hope of forestalling a wave of new immigration from Haiti. On Wednesday the US embassy in Port-au-Prince put out a message from Biden in Creole on its Twitter account, saying “Mwen ka di sa byen klé: pa vini” (“I can say quite clearly, don’t come over.”) The report points out that the Title 42 policy was forced on a reluctant Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the Trump White House, ordered by Vice President Mike Pence and driven by the hardline anti-immigrant presidential adviser at the time, Stephen Miller. As the policy requires the deportees to be crammed together in detention centres and then deported on flights, the public health justification for Title 42 rings hollow, the report argues. “As ICE’s [Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency] detention system became a massive Covid-19 hotspot in 2020, removals posed a significant danger due to the potential spread of the virus both within immigration detention facilities and to receiving countries like Haiti,” the Invisible Wall report states. “Despite the danger, Ice failed to take adequate steps to prevent, treat or test for Covid-19,” it added. In June 2020, Ice reported that only 30% of detainees had been tested for Covid-19, and, of those tested, about 30% tested positive for the virus. Furthermore, even refugees who have been in quarantine and tested negative for Covid have still been expelled on the same health pretext. Migrant advocacy groups argue Title 42 is a violation of US obligations under international law to offer asylum seekers due process. Those expelled under the policy are routinely denied access to a lawyer or the opportunity to claim a “credible fear” of what would happen to them in Haiti. In theory they can request a screening under the Convention Against Torture (CAT), and make a credible fear claim to an immigration official. But unlike asylum seekers, they cannot have an attorney present, or appeal against the decision of the official. “The CAT screenings appear to be a mere formality,” the report states. “In conversations with multiple attorneys, no one had heard of a single person detained under the Title 42 policy who had passed the CAT screening.”

  • Patrick Mahomes' foundation partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl set to kick off in 2022

    The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place next February.

  • Wheelchair-bound Boulder shooting suspect appears in court as defence claim he is mentally ill

    Prosecutors will introduce new charges in the coming weeks

  • 'It's sick': Biden slams Republican efforts in state legislatures to limit voting rights

    Calling a raft of voter access bills "un-American," Biden said he would support a change to the filibuster rule, which would help get HR 1 passed.

  • Megan Fox Says These Are the Kind of Sex Scenes She Won't Do Anymore

    Actor Megan Fox has long spoken out about the way Hollywood and viewers alike have sexualized her. But now, as a mom of three, Fox says there are certain things she won't do on camera anymore, and that includes a particular type of sex scene. Read on to see what sex scenes Fox says she'll never be a part of, and to see which intimate moment was challenging for another star to get through, check out Salma Hayek Said This Was the Hardest Sex Scene She Ever Had to Film. Fox previously said she wouldn't get naked on camera. "I can't ever imagine myself doing nudity in a film," Fox told MTV News in 2009. "It lives forever, especially now, with the internet. I just can't. I just can't."In 2008, during the filming of Fox's horror-comedy Jennifer's Body, pictures of the actor in strategically placed pasties and flesh-toned underwear popped up online. "People take everything from you when you're in this business. Your anonymity is stripped from you. They invade every part of your personal life, your relationships. Everything you say gets judged, everything you do gets judged. Literally all I have left are my private parts and I don't want to also share them with the world," she told MTV News. "I'd like to keep them private. That's why they're called that!" More recently, Fox says she's turned down "degrading" roles with "graphic sex scenes." In 2016, Fox told The Sun that she wouldn't be doing any graphic sex scenes and the actor described a specific project she had to turn down due to its explicit scenes."I was offered a project that's coming out on HBO that centers around the life of a prostitute, and it has very graphic sex scenes—things you would see in a pornographic film—and those are things that are degrading to the woman who's playing the character," said Fox.To see what another actor says about intimate moments on screen, see why Keira Knightley Says She'll Only Do Sex Scenes in These Circumstances. And the decision also stems from the fact that she's a mom of three boys. Fox shares three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green: eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodhi, and four-year-old Journey, and she also doesn't want them to see their mom in sex scenes. "I don't think my children should ever see me doing some of that stuff. I don't think my boys could handle that," she said. "There are just certain things boys should never see their mothers do."Fox noted that it can be hard for children to see their mother in that light. "They can't separate the experience from the reality from the art," she said. "It gets very confusing when it's your own mother."Although Fox admitted her decision has limited the roles she's able to take, she stands by it. "There are some good projects I've read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can't have my sons ever know or see," she said.And for more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Fox has previously spoken out about how Hollywood has reduced her to a sex symbol. Throughout her two decades in Hollywood—she got her debut in a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie in 2001—Fox has always played hyper-sexualized characters. But that's not the actor's choice, exactly."I don't think there's anything wrong with being sexy. It's just a problem that that part was so loud that it muted out the rest of who I was—and has continued to even now," Fox told Entertainment Tonight in 2019.Growing up, she explained, she wasn't aware of her looks, but upon starting a career as an actor, she was quickly defined by her appearance. "I knew that I was smart, I knew that I was funny, I knew that I was strange, but in a good way. Those are all things I thought were my strengths. I knew I was courageous and that I was not afraid to stand up when I thought an injustice had occurred. That's who I was. And then, all of a sudden, I was none of those things," she told ET. "I was supposed to just be a sexy girl or the prettiest girl or the most beautiful—which is the most burdensome title to have to carry around, especially when you don't feel that way about yourself."Fox told the outlet that being sexualized and objectified became such a dominant theme in her career and life that she reached "a breaking point." "I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do," she explained. "I didn't want to be seen, I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn't want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out… so I went through a very dark moment."And for one interview with Fox that was scrutinized for this reason, #CancelKimmel Is Trending Because of This Old Interview With Megan Fox. Fox said she's now getting better quality roles. After deciding to not take roles that she found degrading, Fox said she's seen more "elevated" parts come her way. "The roles that are coming to me are different. I sent out into the universe that I transcended to a new stage, so now all the scripts that are coming in for me are more elevated," she told Refinery29 in 2020. "They carry more gravity. I’m excited about that. I feel really comfortable with the space I’m in right now.”One such role was 2020's Rogue, an action movie in which Fox played a mercenary whose team gets trapped in Africa. "[I wanted] to make Megan credible, rather than this sex object that’s she so frequently used for by male filmmakers,” director M.J. Bassett told Refinery29. “I said, 'There’s no romance in here, you’re not wearing skimpy T-shirts or short-shorts. You’re carrying full battle rattle, and I’m going to expect you to get dirty and bruised.' She was quite excited by that, to be honest.”And it seems the tides are finally turning for Fox. One reviewer said of the performance, "Fox is a strong heroic presence, bringing a bit more emotional depth to her performance than I anticipated."And for another controversial revealing moment, check out Sharon Stone Says She Was Lied to About This Famous Explicit Scene.

  • Joe Biden snubs FOX News' Peter Doocy in first press conference

    FOX News White House correspondent discusses the topics the president avoided on 'America Reports'

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki denies McConnell's claim that Biden hasn't spoken with him since inauguration

    Psaki's comments come after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hasn't received an invite to the White House since Biden was sworn in.

  • After a massive iceberg broke away from Antarctica, it revealed a long-hidden world of creatures on the seafloor

    When an iceberg the size of LA broke off Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf in February, researchers found life that had been underneath it for decades.

  • You can get COVID-19 after a vaccine but it's rare, 2 new studies find

    A handful of "breakthrough" cases have popped up post-vaccine, but it's no reason for concern - just a reminder not to throw out your mask.

  • Michigan Covid surge raises fears it’s an early sign of things to come across US

    State recorded nearly 17,000 new cases last week as numbers underscore the need for a speedier vaccine rollout, experts say A nurse consults with people waiting in their vehicles to receive Covid vaccines in Detroit, Michigan, on 15 January. Photograph: Emily Elconin/Reuters A recent jump in Michigan Covid cases and hospitalizations is alarming public health officials and raising fear that it could be an early sign of things to come across the rest of the country. Michigan recorded nearly 17,000 new cases last week, which represents a more than 300% increase from the same week last month. Its per-capita rate over the last week is the nation’s fourth highest, while its positivity rate recently hit 9% – the highest mark since mid-January. The state’s numbers, especially hospitalizations, are a cautionary tale that underscores the need for a speedier vaccine rollout here and nationwide, said Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health. “We could very well see an increase of cases in a number of states, and we already are seeing that in Michigan, but if you address the vaccine supply bottleneck then it won’t translate into a huge surge,” she said. “At the end of the day, whether there’s a real surge will depend on vaccinations.” The state’s latest jump is attributable to the confluence of several developments, experts say: the proliferation of more contagious variants, reopening of schools, Covid fatigue and a loosening of Covid restrictions, among other issues. Though mortalities remain low, increases in deaths have followed similar jumps in cases and hospitalizations during the state’s previous surges. Hospitalizations surged by 20% between Friday and Monday, which Nuzzo called a “worrisome detail”. Though the number of cases is still important, hospitalization figures are “key” as the vaccination effort races against time. “Now I’m looking even more closely at hospitalizations and deaths because what we should see is that those continue to decline, even if cases go up,” Nuzzo said. “[Michigan’s hospitalization numbers] suggest that there are some vaccination gaps that need to be plugged.” The state ranks in the nation’s bottom third in percentage of the population that’s fully vaccinated, but as of 22 March had the second-highest increase in new vaccinations over the last week, indicating that its rollout is accelerating. The data on who is being vaccinated may offer some clues as to why hospitalizations are up despite the rollout. While about 25% of the state’s population has received a first dose, only 15% of Detroit residents have. The city’s residents on the whole suffer from a higher rate of underlying health issues that are often behind the more serious cases. Nuzzo said vaccine distribution has generally lagged in large cities around the nation, and Michigan’s numbers “shine a spotlight on places where the state has to do a better job at vaccinating”. States can avoid a similar scenario by bringing the vaccine to lower-income people in cities who may not have easy access to transportation, she added. Still, Michigan’s increasing numbers “may or may not” be a harbinger of a nationwide surge, said Josh Petrie, an assistant professor in the department of epidemiology at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health. Higher percentages of the populations have been infected in states where restaurants, schools and businesses have largely remained open, so a new surge could be delayed, or may not happen to the degree it will in Michigan where more people are still susceptible. That combined with the percentage of residents vaccinated could determine “whether it takes off in other states around the country”, Petrie said. About 60% of Michiganders aged 65 years old and up have received at least one dose, representing a bright spot in the rollout. However, most children still aren’t receiving the vaccination and the state this week reported 53 new clusters in K-12 schools that have infected 253 students and staff. Those are in addition to dozens of ongoing clusters. State officials have said sports and extracurricular activities are more responsible for school transmissions than the classroom. Either way, Michigan’s increasing cases “are very much linked to the schools because children can’t get vaccinated at this time”, said Dr Teena Chopra, an infectious disease professor at Wayne State University in Detroit. “Schools should be open, but they should open in a phased manner, and only as long as they have all the resources to keep children safe,” she added. Chopra also pointed to the proliferation of the B1117 variant, the faster-spreading variant first identified in the UK, in Michigan. The state’s 725 confirmed B1117 cases represent the nation’s second-highest tally. Though the variant is unquestionably spreading, others noted that Michigan is doing more testing for variants, and methodology can make it difficult to know how prevalent the variant is state by state. Moreover, many of Michigan’s B1117 cases can be traced to a prison outbreak. Still, as people travel for spring break or other reasons, it’s inevitable that the variant will spread in Michigan and other states, Chopra said, and she fears that could boost the number of transmissions and hospitalizations. Experts also pointed to the 2 March relaxation of restrictions on indoor gatherings by the Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, which allowed gyms, movie theaters, bars and restaurants to increase capacity to 50% and stay open later. The state also began allowing family visitations after testing at nursing homes. Concurrently, Covid fatigue appears to be setting in, Dr Sarah Lyon-Callo, the state’s chief epidemiologist, said last week in a press conference. Her data shows that people are moving about at near pre-pandemic levels, and a “consistently low proportion” are continuing to stay home. Outside of reinstating stricter orders and renewed vigilance, the only measure that can slow the new surge is boosting the number of vaccinations, Chopra said. She expects that the state will have vaccinated about 70-80% of the population by July, at which time “we can slowly phase out restrictions”. “We need to remember that it is not over yet,” she said. “It will be over soon, but it’s not yet.” Dr Anthony Fauci expressed a similar sentiment last week when discussing the state’s increasing cases on CNN. He said Whitmer should “just hold off a bit” on further loosening of restrictions. “When you get the overwhelming majority of your population vaccinated, the chances of there being a surge are minuscule,” he added. “Just hang in there. Don’t turn the switch on and off.”

  • This One Thing Could Predict Dementia, Says New Study

    You can’t predict if you’ll get dementia but there are predictive factors—and researchers believe they have discovered a new one. “People with dementia may experience increased levels of pain 16 years before their diagnosis, according to new research,” reports the National Institute on Aging today. “The study, funded in part by NIA and published in Pain, is the first to examine the link between pain and dementia over an extended period.” Read on to see what pain they mean—and to ensure your health and the health of others, remember: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine.Pain is a Correlate or Symptom of Dementia, Study Finds“Dementia and chronic pain both cause changes to the brain and can affect a person’s brain health,” says the NIA. “Although many people who have dementia also have chronic pain, it is unclear whether chronic pain causes or accelerates the onset of dementia, is a symptom of dementia, or is simply associated with dementia because both are caused by some other factor. The new study, led by researchers at Université de Paris, examined the timeline of the association between dementia and self-reported pain by analyzing data from a study that has been gathering data on participants for as many as 27 years.”The researchers measured pain a few different ways: pain intensity, which is how much bodily pain a participant experiences, and pain interference, which is how much a participant’s pain affects his or her daily activities. Some “associations were evident for a mean follow-up of 6.2 years.” “These associations were stronger when the mean follow-up for incidence of dementia was 3.2 years,” say authors. “In conclusion, these findings suggest that pain is a correlate or prodromal symptom rather than a cause of dementia.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetThere is Also a Heart-Brain ConnectionThis is not the first time a connection has been found between health issues and dementia. “Several conditions known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease — such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol — also increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's,” reports the Alzheimer's Association. “Some autopsy studies show that as many as 80% of individuals with Alzheimer's disease also have cardiovascular disease….Regular physical exercise may be a beneficial strategy to lower the risk of Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Exercise may directly benefit brain cells by increasing blood and oxygen flow in the brain. Because of its known cardiovascular benefits, a medically approved exercise program is a valuable part of any overall wellness plan.” So remember that, and be sure to read this: Your Alzheimer’s Risk Increases Dangerously By Doing This, Say Doctors.

  • Fox News reporter Peter Doocy claims he was snubbed at first Biden press conference, and that he had a 'binder full of questions' to ask

    "I mentioned last night I had a binder full of questions," Peter Doocy said, thumbing through pages. "I was not kidding," Doocy said.

  • California Senators Pushing Biden for a Nationwide End Date for Gas-Car Sales

    Two politicians are urging the president to follow California’s lead and set a date when people will no longer be allowed to buy new gasoline-powered vehicles.

  • Georgia Republicans pass bill adding ID requirement to absentee voting

    The legislation would also strip away some of the secretary of state's power.

  • Biden agrees with Obama that the Senate filibuster is a 'Jim Crow relic' and says it's being 'abused in a gigantic way'

    President Biden inched closer to endorsing Democratic efforts to abolish the rule requiring 60 votes to pass legislation.