Arizona's GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters says he's going to 'grind' Biden's 'agenda to a halt' if elected: 'I'm not gonna vote for a single thing'

Blake Masters, a Republican candidate running for US Senate in Arizona, speaks at a Save America rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Ross D. Franklin/AP

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters said that he would "grind" President Joe Biden's "agenda to a halt" if he wins the battleground state in Tuesday's midterm elections.

"By taking back Congress, we're going to send Biden the message. We're going to bear hug his whole administration," Masters told Fox Business during an interview on Tuesday morning as voters across the country headed to the polls.

The Republican Senate hopeful added, "I'm going to grind his agenda to a halt unless and until we get border security. Period."

"I'm not going to vote for a single thing — not a single continuing resolution, not a single appointee — unless Joe Biden actually does something to secure our border," Masters said.

Masters, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, is facing off against freshman Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the midterm elections.

A victory for Masters in the closely-watched race could help Republicans win control of the currently 50-50 Senate.

When speaking Tuesday about how he would hold up Biden's agenda if elected, Masters said: "That's the leverage that one senator has. That's the leverage that Mark Kelly has had for the last 20 months."

In a 50-50 Senate, "Joe Biden needed Mark Kelly's vote to accomplish absolutely anything and everything and Mark Kelly refused to dig his heels in and stand up for the people of Arizona," Masters said.

Masters told Fox Business he's "feeling great" about the midterm elections.

"Now it's time for our grassroots patriots and for normal people who don't like wide open borders and fentanyl and inflation and crime to show up, vote Republican up and down the ticket," he said. "We're gonna' fire Mark Kelly. We're going to take our country back."

The race between Masters and Kelly is rated as a "toss-up" by Inside Elections, a "toss-up" by The Cook Political Report, and a "toss-up" by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, Insider has reported.

