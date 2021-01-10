Arizona's Maricopa County GOP censures ex-Sen. Jeff Flake, plans vote to also censure Cindy McCain

BrieAnna J. Frank, Arizona Republic
Cindy McCain sits on the patio at her home in Phoenix Sept. 22, 2020. The wife of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.
Cindy McCain sits on the patio at her home in Phoenix Sept. 22, 2020. The wife of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.

PHOENIX – Some at a Maricopa County Republican Committee meeting on Saturday wanted to censure Cindy McCain for her support of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, but the proposal did not move forward, according to Marcus Milam, who was acting secretary at the event.

The county GOP did censure former Sen. Jeff Flake, who did not seek a second term in 2018 and who also endorsed Biden over Republican President Donald Trump.

A video of the meeting shows that Walt Steiner from Arizona's Legislative District 4 proposed to add the widow of six-term Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., to the resolution against Flake. The proposal received cheers and applause from a largely unmasked crowd gathered for the meeting at Dream City Church in Glendale outside Phoenix.

A party member was booed after mentioning McCain's work for the church foundation, the state of Arizona and on the issue of human trafficking.

The resolution eventually passed in a 1,190-to-291 vote, but Milam clarified Saturday night that the censure pertained only to Flake because resolutions cannot be amended.

Part of the confusion came as the state Republican Party tweeted that the county had censured McCain. The Arizona GOP acknowledged its mistake later on Saturday night, going on to say: "The @AZGOP will vote on a 'Censure McCain' resolution on Jan 23."

Such censure is a statement of disapproval from the party's conservative base activists and would have no practical consequence for McCain.

This talk of censure wasn't the first go-around between the McCain family and further-right Republicans in the state. The county and state GOP rebuked John McCain as too liberal years ago.

Arizona Republicans censured John McCain in 2014, citing his "continued disservice to our state and nation." The party painted him as being too liberal on issues such as immigration reform, gun control and health care.

"If anything, it fires me up," John McCain told Politico after the censure, which came two weeks after the Maricopa County Republican Party also passed a resolution to censure him on a 1,150-to-351 vote.

Cindy McCain very publicly came out in support of Biden's presidency, endorsing him in September. With her help, Biden became only the second Democrat to carry Arizona since 1948. She appeared in a prerecorded video at the Democratic National Convention that emphasized the longtime friendship between their families.

"I am a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law," Cindy McCain tweeted on Saturday.

Cindy McCain has said she endorses Biden's character

While Cindy McCain endorsed Biden for president, she said in an interview with The Arizona Republic she would remain a registered Republican. She attributed the decision in part to the character she sees in Biden, whom she has known for four decades, as well as his alliance with military families.

Trump publicly criticized John McCain prior to and after his death in August 2018.

McCain was known as a Republican maverick, a nickname that stemmed from his reputation for bipartisan politics. He often took stances against his party, including his 2017 thumbs-down vote against scaling back the Affordable Care Act.

The Congressional Management Foundation posthumously awarded McCain its Lifetime Achievement Democracy Award in 2019, adding to a slew of other awards, honors and military decorations that have been bestowed on him.

Meghan McCain responds

"Oh how will she ever survive such a thing?!?" daughter Meghan McCain said in a Saturday tweet responding to the county GOP's talk of censure.

"And this is THE REAL problem facing the Arizona GOP, my mom! A few days after a domestic terror attack led by maniac Trump supporters," her tweet went on to say.

Follow BrieAnna J. Frank on Twitter @brieannafrank.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cindy McCain faces censure vote by Maricopa County Republicans

Latest Stories

  • Behind the Democrats' new push to impeach President Trump

    What may become the second impeachment of President Trump started as lawmakers huddled in a secure location on Wednesday while rioters stormed through the hallways of the U.S. Capitol. 

  • Perdue concedes race to Jon Ossoff, sealing control of Senate for Democrats

    With the country in turmoil, Georgia Sen. David Perdue has chosen not to put out an official statement on the riots, has not tweeted since Jan. 3 and has yet to concede to Jon Ossoff, even down a full percentage point in the vote.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

    The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

  • Dan Crenshaw Condemns Fellow Republicans for ‘Lying’ to Trump Supporters

    Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) on Thursday criticized fellow Republicans for “lying to millions” of people about the significance of Wednesday’s electoral vote count, which was delayed for hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol during the proceedings.In an appearance on Fox News, Crenshaw said that while he disagreed with Senators Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) “in a fundamental way about the constitutionality of this process … and the ability of Congress to overturn any electoral votes,” period, that the pair were not to blame for the rioting that erupted on Wednesday.“Let's be very honest. Senator Cruz and Senator Hawley were not hyping up January 6th. They were not calling for people to fight in the streets. They were not saying this is the last stand. That being said, many members of Congress did do that. Many commentators did do that. Many in the media have been doing that, for the last few weeks, saying constantly [that] this is our time to fight,” he said."They've been lying to people, lying to millions," Crenshaw added. "They've been lying that January 6th was going to be this big solution for election integrity, and it was never going to be. It was never going to solve anything and it was always unconstitutional."The former Navy SEAL also told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday that he believes “people have been lied to en masse by the millions.”“In the sense that they were led to believe Jan. 6 was anything but a political performance for a few opportunistic politicians to give a five-minute speech. That is all that it ever was,” he said. “People were lied to.”On Wednesday, as lawmakers met to tally the Electoral College votes that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, lawmakers and staffers were forced to evacuate or find shelter in barricaded rooms and underneath desks as a pro-Trump mob broke into the building.The proceedings were delayed but ultimately resumed Wednesday night, ending with the eventual confirmation of Biden’s victory.Crenshaw told the Houston Chronicle that while he shared some of his GOP colleagues’ disapproval of how some states had carried out their elections, that Congress never had the authority to overturn the elections and lawmakers had given Trump supporters false hope.He made an emotional plea to voters on Fox News saying the path forward would be to come together and make changes at the state-level."I know that I'm not going to lie to you," he told viewers. "I'm going to tell you where we have to do the hard work and we have to change these laws at the state level because these laws are loose. They don’t give people confidence.”"We hear you," he said, "but we have to come together and work at the state level and change these things."

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • French minister insists troops didn't bomb Mali wedding fete

    France's defense minister on Sunday denied reports that its fighter jets struck civilians at a wedding party in central Mali a week ago, saying that only jihadis were targeted and hit and that she verified the information herself after claims that at least 20 civilians were killed. “You can say lots of things … These are facts, exact, proven, cross-checked, certified."

  • Iraq calls U.S. blacklisting of militia leader 'unacceptable'

    Iraq denounced on Saturday as "unacceptable" a U.S. decision to blacklist the leader of a state umbrella group for mainly Iran-backed Shi'ite militia. Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on Faleh al-Fayyad, head of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF). The U.S. Treasury accused him of leading militia that killed hundreds of protesters with live ammunition during a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

  • Indonesian divers spot parts of Boeing 737-500 wreckage after signal detected

    Indonesia's military chief said on Sunday divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed. "We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. He said: "We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed." He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Earlier, rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface. "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

  • Clarence Thomas’ wife supported rioters before siege: ‘Love MAGA’

    ‘God bless each of you,’ Ginni Thomas wrote in a Facebook post to support the attempted takeover of the Capitol. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shared support for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. On Facebook, Mrs. Thomas expressed explicit love for the violent chaos carried out by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who are against the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • The Latest: Mexico sees record 16,105 new virus cases

    Mexico has posted another daily record for newly confirmed coronavirus cases, with 16,105 new infections reported Saturday, and a near-record of 1,135 deaths related to COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period. Given Mexico’s extremely low level of testing, official estimates suggest the real death toll is over 180,000. Health authorities said 6,722 shots of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, for a total so far of about 75,000.

  • Huckabee disagrees with Trump’s comments on Capitol Hill riots, says he ‘didn’t use right words’

    Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee argues President Trump should’ve ‘reminded’ Americans of his accomplishments, instead of giving the Democrats a reason to be ‘glad he’s leaving.’

  • Rioter Seen on Senate Floor in Body Armor Is Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

    A Capitol building rioter captured in news photographs wearing full body armor and brandishing zip tie handcuffs on the floor of the Senate has been identified as a retired Air Force officer.

  • New charges reportedly brought in pro-Trump riot, including for a Republican state lawmaker

    New charges have reportedly been brought against individuals involved in Wednesday's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building.Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed with his foot up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) when supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol building, was arrested Friday on charges of "entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property," NBC News reports. Barnett had openly bragged about his role in the riot, telling The New York Times he wrote Pelosi "a nasty note" while showing an envelope he took from her office.Meanwhile, Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state representative, was charged Friday after he recorded a video of himself storming the Capitol during the riot, NBC News reported. A lawyer for Evans previously told a CBS affiliate he would ignore calls to resign and that he "committed no criminal act that day."Ken Kohl of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Friday that "we literally have hundreds of prosecutors and agents working from three command centers on what is really a 24-7 operation" following the riot, per HuffPost. He added, "It is active, it is fluid, it is evolving."More stories from theweek.com Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir

  • Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

    Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community's plight. Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Baluchistan province. Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Saturday afternoon in Quetta and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians: president

    Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Iran's Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, said on Friday the U.S. and Britain were "untrustworthy" and possibly sought to spread the infection to other countries.

  • Senate impeachment trial could begin one hour after Trump leaves office, says top Republican Congressman

    Donald Trump could face a trial in the Senate starting an hour after he leaves office. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, sent a memo to colleagues setting out the timings for a trial if Mr Trump is impeached. The Democrat-led House of Representatives may move to impeach the president for "incitement to insurrection" as soon as early next week, after Mr Trump encouraged crowds to march on the Capitol, which was later stormed and desecrated, leaving five people dead. Mr McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said the Senate is scheduled to begin attending to business after its January recess on Jan 19. According to its rules the Senate “must proceed to their consideration" at 1pm the day after that. That would mean an hour after Joe Biden is inaugurated.

  • Landslides in Indonesia leave at least 11 dead

    Two landslides triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia left at least 11 dead and 18 injured, officials said Sunday. The second landslide in Cihanjuang village in the Sumedang district of West Java province occurred as rescuers were still evacuating people following the first disaster on Saturday, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati. A bridge and roads were blocked by the landslides as authorities struggled to bring in heavy equipment to clear the debris.