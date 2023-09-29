How Arizona's members of Congress voted on GOP measure to keep government running

A government shutdown appears more likely after the U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass a short-term spending measure Friday, with Arizona's delegation splitting their votes on the bill.

Moderate Republicans, both from Arizona and nationally, voted for the measure while more hard-line members of the state and national GOP joined with all the Democrats in voting it down. Democrats opposed the measure because it included cuts they do not support, while the more ardent Republicans who rejected it wanted larger cuts.

The Republicans opposed to a short-term deal want to cut spending on assistance for Ukraine, and they want to cut funding for the Department of Justice because of the two prosecutions of former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents and attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

While Republicans control the U.S. House by a slim majority, even if they passed such cuts in a spending measure it likely would fail in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats hold the majority.

Republicans in the House are divided on how to handle the spending bills, which must pass by Saturday to prevent a partial government shutdown from starting Sunday. Some of the hard-liners have welcomed a shutdown if it forces the spending cuts they seek or invites primary challenges to Republicans they view as weak on the issues.

But Republicans from more vulnerable districts in next year’s election favor keeping the government running. The backlash from a shutdown, including restricted services for the public at large and federal workers who either are furloughed or work without pay, could threaten their re-elections.

On Friday, 198 House Republicans voted "yes" on a short-term measure that would fund the government through the end of October. It was 34 votes shy of passing.

The Continuing Appropriations and Border Security Enhancement Act would have changed immigration laws and reduced the eligibility for asylum, and cut domestic programs by about 30%.

It also would have required the Department of Homeland Security to continue building a wall along the Mexico border.

How Arizona's House members voted on spending measure

All of Arizona’s Democrat Representatives voted against the spending measure.

Republican members from Arizona, including David Schweikert, Debbie Lesko and Juan Ciscomani all voted for it, while Republicans Eli Crane, Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs were among the 21 Republicans who opposed it and joined House Democrats in voting it down.

Those members have said they do not want a short-term measure.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., supported the measure, but he did not get the support of the holdouts from Arizona and others, including Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

“I still got time. I’ve got time to do other things,” McCarthy told reporters Thursday evening at the Capitol, according to the Associated Press. “At the end of the day, we’ll get it all done.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee eagerly pounced on the Republicans for not making a deal.

“Juan Ciscomani and David Schweikert are enabling extreme MAGA Republicans to shut down the government,” DCCC Spokesperson Justin Chermol said Friday. “No matter how much they say otherwise, the MAGA manufactured shutdown will harm Arizona families, small businesses, and economy — and we’ll make it clear to the American public who's to blame for all the chaos and dysfunction.”

Biggs hosted Crane, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont. on a podcast Friday after the failed vote.

“Everybody knows we have a massive spending problem in this country,” Crane said on the podcast, adding that the approximately $33 trillion in debt can’t be paid by tax collections at current spending.

“You guys know this doesn’t add up,” he said. “Those of us and some other members in Congress are trying to change the way this works so that we pump the brakes on spending so that your kids and grandkids have a chance at having a financial future. And this town does not like that very much. That’s why it’s called the swamp.”

Biggs predicted the House would vote down another short-term measure Saturday, and that then the Democrat-controlled Senate would send a short-term funding measure and moderate House Republicans would join Democrats in passing it to keep the government running.

Schweikert: 'We are living in a mathematical fantasy world'

After the vote, the House moved to special order speeches, and Schweikert, long a budget specialist and current member of the Ways and Means Committee, took the opportunity to give a presentation he said shows the U.S. can’t cover a looming budget shortfall for Social Security by increasing taxes.

He said politicians are not being honest about the nation's finances.

In his presentation, he said that even if Congress passed a “fantasy” tax, taking all the money high-income earners make greater than $500,000, it wouldn’t cover the coming shortfall.

“Your government is functionally an insurance company with an army, and a problem,” Schweikert said. “We are living in a mathematical fantasy world."

Lesko was among the members who supported the spending cuts that failed Friday.

“I voted ‘YES’ to the Spending Reduction and Border Security Act which would have funded the government through Oct 31, made a 29.9% cut to non-defense/VA/homeland/disaster relief spending, and secured the Southern Border by building the border wall and reinstating remain in Mexico,” Lesko said on social media.

“I am in support of pressuring the Democrat-controlled Senate to secure our border by tying Republican's border security bill to any budget deal. I also want to ensure that our military and border patrol officers continue to get paid. “

