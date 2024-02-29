Arizona's student-to-counselor ratio is the worst in the US. Here's why

Arizona ranked last in a national assessment of student-to-school-counselor ratios released in January.

Experts say the profession's continued growth hangs in the balance as districts consider how to sustainably fund positions that often rely on grants and other time-limited funding sources. Many existing counselor positions were paid for by short-term federal pandemic relief.

Arizona's ratio was 667 students for every counselor during the 2022-23 school year, according to data compiled by the American School Counselor Association. That's more than twice the association's recommended ratio of 250-to-one.

The national ratio in the 2022-23 school year was 385 students per counselor, down from 408 students per counselor the year before, marking its greatest year-over-year improvement since the late 1980s.

Grants won't solve the counselor issue, experts say

The fewer students assigned to a given counselor, the more time that counselor has to develop relationships with their students and better meet their academic, social and emotional needs, said Justin Curran, a counselor at Borman K-8 School in Tucson and the board chair of the Arizona School Counselors Association.

"Ratios are everything," Curran said.

Aja DeZeeuw, another Arizona School Counselors Association board member, said that at one time, in 2017, she was meant to work with 1,600 students. She tried to prioritize post-secondary planning for high school students but was often diverted to crises at middle and elementary schools.

"When I got there, I was 1000% just putting out fires," DeZeeuw said.

Things have gotten better, she said.

In December 2019, the Arizona Department of Education expanded its school safety grant program to allow the funding to be used for school social workers and counselors. The competitive, state-funded grant program runs in three-year cycles and was initially created to place school resource officers and juvenile probation officers in schools.

The following school year, Arizona's ratio improved significantly — by more than 130 students. The ratio went from 848 students per counselor in 2019-20 to 716 students per counselor in 2020-21. It improved by another 65 students in the 2021-2022 school year.

"That improvement, I think, is also worth noting even though it's still well above the national average and most other states," said Angie Hickman, American School Counselor Association's director of research and marketing. "That's pretty significant."

But the safety grant changes have not been a panacea. Arizona's education department allocated funding for more than 500 school counselors and social workers this school year, but not all of those positions could be filled.

A recent American School Counselor Association survey showed Arizona struggled from a counselor shortage, Hickman said.

This may be true, said DeZeeuw, but she's not so sure a lack of available talent is the primary reason for vacancies. Professionals are hesitant to accept grant-funded positions because they only guarantee a few years of work at a time, she said.

"It's a lot of work — and a lot of heart work," said DeZeeuw. "I'm gonna put so much into this for three years just to basically have it be taken away in three years, and then my students are left with no support again?"

Which way is Arizona's student-to-counselor ratio headed?

About 17% of all high schools in the U.S., representing 4% of the total student population, do not have a counselor, according to data collected by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights.

Experts say that number would be much lower if states like Arizona set school counselor mandates and ratios. Arizona is one of about 20 states that does not require every school to have a counselor.

Financial constraints also hold Arizona's student-to-school-counselor ratios down, according to Arizona School Counselors Association leaders. The state consistently ranks near the bottom of the list of states for per-pupil education funding, leaving some schools to make tough staffing decisions.

But in recent years, the need for school counselors has become hard to ignore. The COVID-19 pandemic led depression, anxiety and suicide rates to soar among young people.

"The pandemic really just blew the doors off and exacerbated it," Curran said. "The policymakers and superintendents and administrators do understand that something does have to change. We can't just look the other way anymore."

New funding sources, particularly federal emergency relief funds, became available for pandemic-related costs, like student mental health. Schools hired counselors and social workers, some for the first time, further improving the state's overall student-to-counselor ratio.

That temporary relief funding is set to expire later this year. Employees whose positions were made possible by federal relief will only be able to keep their jobs if their schools can carve out room in their budgets or find a new funding source. It's not clear how many schools will be able to pull off that funding transition.

"We had our school counseling conference at the beginning of February, and unfortunately, there were a lot of counselors that were really kind of concerned," DeZeeuw said. "As these pots of money start to go away, I think it will be very interesting to watch the next two years to see if our ratios stay the same or if we start to see them creep up, and I really hope that we don't."

