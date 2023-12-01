Arizona's vote may not count in 2024? How the worst-case scenario could unfold

A voter arrives on March 14, 2023, at the Devonshire Senior Center polling place for a runoff election to decide two Phoenix City Council seats. The Devonshire Senior Center polling place is located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., Phoenix.

Arizona has become a key piece of the electoral map for the 2024 presidential election.

Ours is a battleground state likely to draw intense focus from national campaigns and news coverage.

That’s exciting and meaningful for the people of Arizona.

But a kink has developed in the calendar for the August primary and November general elections that could turn the final count of Arizona votes into a train wreck.

New laws on election procedures have made the state’s old election calendar obsolete and ill-prepared to accommodate all the tasks election officials must perform.

The problem was anticipated, but until recently, its seriousness was not entirely clear.

Arizona's vote could, conceivably, not count

Without a solution, Arizona could conceivably leave itself too little time to add its presidential electors to the national count.

Such a scenario, while remote, would be a disaster that disenfranchises Arizona voters, stirs national controversy and casts a harsh light on our state and its political leadership.

Arizona leaders from both major parties need to take this problem seriously and begin now — with little time remaining — to solve it before key election dates hit.

Because election law and procedures gain their legitimacy from the confidence of all voters — left and right — we’ll need a bipartisan solution to this problem.

That means our Democratic governor and our Republican legislative leadership need to pull together major stakeholders and work toward a solution that focuses exclusively on the procedural problem and eschews partisanship.

That requires a strong and principled hand to make sure problem-solving does not devolve into a war for political advantage. Both parties are going to need to sacrifice to produce a solution.

Arizona has an election calendar crunch

The first step to solving a problem is understanding it.

The problem is largely a calendar crunch, created by two laws that are in full effect for the 2024 election cycle and beyond.

One is a state law passed in 2022 that broadens the threshold for an automatic recount, from a margin of victory of one-tenth of 1% to one-half of 1%.

The other is a federal law that sets in stone a previously flexible deadline by which state presidential electors must be certified.

Why’s that a problem?

Because a recount cannot simply start right away following an election.

Law requires time to conduct recounts

The secretary of state must first:

review and ensure all valid votes are counted;

obtain a court order to recount the ballots; and

visit each of the state’s 15 counties to perform a statutorily required logic and accuracy test on the county’s voting and ballot-counting equipment.

Only then could county election officials begin a recount.

Should recounts happen in the August primary election, county election officials fear they won’t have sufficient days to simultaneously conduct a recount, prepare ballots for the November general election and meet timelines set by statute to quality-check ballots and mail them to military and overseas voters.

If those fears are realized, Arizona could run afoul of the federal government and be forced to get “preclearance” from the Department of Justice to carry out any new election law.

Even worse, if recounts happen in the November general election — which not only includes state and federal races but Arizona’s choices for president — officials believe they won’t have sufficient days to conduct a recount and certify the results by Dec. 11, when Arizona’s presidential electors must be certified by the governor.

If that happens, Arizona may be ineligible to cast its electoral votes or have them count.

Counties have offered possible solutions

Recounts would pose a similar time crunch in elections after 2024 as well.

If the 2022 elections are an indication, recounts will be more the norm rather than the exception.

Three state and local races in Maricopa County in that year’s primary election had narrow winning margins that would have triggered a recount and put a strain on the election calendar.

In the general election, which took place after the new recount threshold went into effect, three races, including the attorney general and schools superintendent contests, resulted in recounts.

This is what happens: When suckers ignore election law

Arizona is not without solutions.

The Arizona Association of Counties, in collaboration with county election officials across the state, has offered up a matrix of steps to head off the election-calendar problem.

Its representatives have met with legislative leaders and the Governor’s Office to outline the issue and the potential ways to shorten processes that the Legislature can enact when the new session convenes in January.

They include:

Reducing the number of days to quality check the ballot.

Reducing the days for voters to correct their ballot for mistakes such as a missing signature.

Shorten the period counties have to canvass, or certify, the results.

Move up the primary election by a week, or by two weeks.

Only compromise can solve this problem

The moment marks both an opportunity and a challenge for state lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Battle lines already are being drawn.

Republican leadership reportedly wants additional restrictions on early ballots, for example, which Democrats have previously rejected, saying that would unnecessarily burden minority groups.

Whatever combination of fixes the Legislature adopts, it’s clear that it must be brokered and supported by both parties and Gov. Hobbs.

Arizona Association of Counties’ Jen Marson views the best solution as one that condenses the existing election calendar instead of passing new policies and practices.

“So it’s an administrative burden on the people who administer elections,” she said, “and as little as possible of a burden on the people who vote in elections.”

She’s spot on.

That should serve as a guidepost for whatever compromise Republican and Democratic lawmakers strike.

Arizona is on the clock.

This is a moment where we either fall down or prove that we have the political will and talent to solve one of our most urgent problems.

This is an opinion of The Arizona Republic's editorial board.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona votes may not count in 2024, if we don't fix this problem fast