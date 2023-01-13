ARK Buys $2.5 Million in Coinbase Shares as COIN Continues Rally

Chesnot
Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

Cathie Wood's crypto conviction continues as ARK made another Coinbase (COIN) buy Thursday.

Coinbase is now the 12th-largest holding for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), behind CRISPR Therapeutics and game engine developer Unity, taking up 3.87% of the fund's weight. Overall, ARKK has a cost average of $254.65 for COIN.

COIN closed at $47.55, up 8.6% on-day Thursday, or 23% during the past month. Analysts are predicting a mean price target of $61.46, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish said in a recent note that "next year is likely to remain challenging" for Coinbase, but "rising rates are set to be a material tailwind.”

Recently, Coinbase announced a big expansion of its European operations as a pillar of growth for 2023.

CORRECTION (Jan. 13, 2023, UTC 08:40) Corrects to say that Coinbase shares closed on Thursday at $47.55, not that they are currently trading. The U.S. markets were closed at time of publication.

