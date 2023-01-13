ARK Buys $2.5 Million in Coinbase Shares as COIN Continues Rally

Cathie Wood's crypto conviction continues as ARK made another Coinbase (COIN) buy Thursday.

Coinbase is now the 12th-largest holding for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), behind CRISPR Therapeutics and game engine developer Unity, taking up 3.87% of the fund's weight. Overall, ARKK has a cost average of $254.65 for COIN.

COIN closed at $47.55, up 8.6% on-day Thursday, or 23% during the past month. Analysts are predicting a mean price target of $61.46, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish said in a recent note that "next year is likely to remain challenging" for Coinbase, but "rising rates are set to be a material tailwind.”

Recently, Coinbase announced a big expansion of its European operations as a pillar of growth for 2023.

CORRECTION (Jan. 13, 2023, UTC 08:40) Corrects to say that Coinbase shares closed on Thursday at $47.55, not that they are currently trading. The U.S. markets were closed at time of publication.