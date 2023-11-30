Ark-La-Tex man charged for allegedly stealing competitor's business using call forwarding

An Ark-La-Tex man has been charged with Unlawfully Intercepting Electronic Communications and two counts of Deceptive Trade Practice after allegedly using call forwarding to steal business from a competitor.

According to a post on the Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook page, in September, Kerry Rowland owner of a local fence company showed up at a competitor's business asking to speak with the owners about a job. When he was told they weren't available, Rowland then asked to use their business telephone to make a quick call.

He allegedly hit a few keys, did not talk to anyone and handed the phone back.

Soon, the business started to notice that they weren't getting any phone calls. They contacted the phone company thinking it was an issue with the service and only to find out their business number had been forwarded to Rowland's business number.

Detectives eventually learned Rowland had intercepted 26 calls and allegedly represented himself as the other business, even bidding on, completing and accepting payment for multiple jobs.

He turned himself in on Nov. 28 and was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond was set at a total of $300,000.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Texas man charged with using call forwarding to steal business crimes