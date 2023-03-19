Ark Restaurants Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ARKR) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) has had a rough week with its share price down 7.4%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Ark Restaurants' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ark Restaurants is:

16% = US$9.8m ÷ US$62m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ark Restaurants' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Ark Restaurants seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 27% seen over the past five years by Ark Restaurants. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ark Restaurants' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Ark Restaurants''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ark Restaurants Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ark Restaurants' LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio to shareholders is 15%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 85% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Ark Restaurants is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Ark Restaurants' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Ark Restaurants by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

