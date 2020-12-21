Ark Restaurants: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.7 million, or $1.34 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $106.5 million.

Ark Restaurants shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.55, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.

