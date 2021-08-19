Ark Restaurants' (NASDAQ:ARKR) investors will be pleased with their notable 67% return over the last year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

While Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 67%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Ark Restaurants

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Ark Restaurants grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Unfortunately Ark Restaurants' fell 11% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ark Restaurants shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 67% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ark Restaurants better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Ark Restaurants (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • China Tech Rout Deepens as New Regulations Mulled; Alibaba Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in Chinese technology giants deepened on Thursday after the industry was hit with a fresh round of proposed regulations.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.9% lower after earlier falling to lowest since its inception in July 2020 with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slumping 5.5% to a record low in Hong Kong. Video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology slid 7.1% to close at new all-time low for a fifth consecutive session.Among other shares, sector’s bellwether Tencent Holdings Lt

  • This E-Commerce Stock Just Outgrew Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair

    Amazon, for example, fell nearly 8% on its earnings report after the company missed revenue estimates with growth slowing from 44% in the first quarter to 27% in the second quarter. At Etsy, which fell 10% on its second-quarter earnings report, the drop-off was even steeper as the artisan-based online marketplace posted revenue growth of 23% compared to growth of 132% in the first quarter. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), which was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts before the company was overhauled under CEO Lev Peker, posted 32% revenue growth in its second quarter to $157.5 million, which was well ahead of estimates at $133.4 million.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Next Year

    These two companies operate in different industries, but have the same potential for a share price boom.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • Overnight demand for Fed facility hits record $1.12 trillion Wednesday

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program hit a new high on Wednesday as banks, money-market funds and others park some $1.12 trillion dollars in the facility overnight.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Begins Rare Disease Study, Inks Supply Agreement

    Moderna (MRNA) doses first patient in phase I/II study with mRNA-3705 for the treatment of a rare multi-organ disorder. The company also revises the supply agreement with the Canadian Government for its COVID vaccine.