Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin Can’t Be Shut Down, Rebuts ESG Fears

Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin Can’t Be Shut Down, Rebuts ESG Fears
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Star investor Cathie Wood has a message of reassurance for Bitcoin investors amid the din of ever harsher regulatory rhetoric: officials won’t be able to make the largest cryptocurrency go away.

Tough talk against digital tokens from China and calls for greater scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. have contributed to a slump in Bitcoin, but Wood said the virtual currency is “already on its way and it’ll be impossible to shut it down.”

Regulators “will be a little more friendly over time” toward cryptocurrencies out of fear of missing out on the innovation provided by the sector, Wood said at the Consensus 2021 conference organized by CoinDesk.

Read More: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring Is a Blip When Future Is So Magnificent

The most high-profile recent broadside came from China. A push to rein in cryptocurrency mining there was partly triggered by concern over a surge in illicit coal extraction to deliver the power needed by the server farms underpinning Bitcoin. Billionaire Elon Musk also highlighted environmental risks in suspending Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc.

Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management LLC, said that the focus on green factors likely led to a pause in institutional buying of Bitcoin. She has previously said she expects the token to surge longer term.

Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment, whether as an online store of value akin to digital bullion or for more speculative purposes.

Musk has backed an effort to shine a light on energy consumption by North American miners, including planned renewable use. But it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.

“Half of the solution is understanding the problem,” Wood said. “This auditing of what miners, certainly in North America, are willing to do around how much of their electricity usage is generated by renewables is going to bring that topic into stark relief, and will encourage an acceleration in the adoption of renewables beyond which otherwise would have taken the place.”

Ark Investment Management published a report last month saying cryptocurrency mining can drive investment in solar power and make more renewable energy available to the grid.

Capital-Gains Tax

On the stock market outlook, Wood said concerns about higher U.S. capital-gains taxes had hurt “high-volatility, high-multiple stocks,” but added those fears have eased amid increased chances of gridlock in Washington.

Ark’s funds have faced a tough time of late as a wave of selling swept across former market darlings in the technology sector amid a switch to less richly valued segments of the equity market. The firm’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped about 28% from its February peak.

Bitcoin was trading around the $38,000 level as of 12:41 p.m. in Tokyo, down some 40% from a record in mid-April.

(Updates with more from Wood from the eighth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ark's Wood says bitcoin ESG push makes solar more appealing

    A push toward relying more on renewable energy for bitcoin mining could make the underperforming solar industry more attractive, star fund manager Cathie Wood said at a cryptocurrency conference Thursday. The value of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has dropped approximately 30% this month due in part to concerns that its negative environmental impacts will discourage companies from adopting it on their balance sheets. Billionaire and Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a May 13 tweet that the electric car maker will no longer accept bitcoin as a form of payment due to the "insane" amount of energy used to produce it.

  • Obama praises Rashford for child food poverty campaign

    Last year, Rashford led a campaign to end child food poverty and successfully lobbied the British government to continue providing free school meals during the holidays. The 23-year-old was awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable children during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A lot of the young people I meet -- including Marcus -- they're ahead of where I was when I was 23," Obama said in a Zoom call organised by publishers Penguin.

  • Hydrogen-Powered Trains Have Arrived

    For all the buzz about hydrogen trucks and planes, railways provide the most immediate test case for the rollout of a clean-energy technology that has electrified policy makers and markets alike.

  • How to Buy Ripple (XRP) Cryptocurrency

    One of the cryptocurrencies to sweep the digital money scene and garner investor interest is Ripple. Learn how to buy XRP on several different exchanges.

  • Costco falls after reporting fiscal Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics of Costco's Q3 earnings and why the company is down in after-hours trading.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • AMC surpasses $12B market cap as Redditor asks if it can go 'to the moon'

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) surged over 45% in afternoon trading Thursday, pushing the market capitalization of the country's largest theater chain past $12 billion amid a boost from retail investors.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Detroit judge who gave drug dealer a second chance swears him in as a lawyer 16 years later

    Edward Martell’s journey from crack dealer to attorney began when a Michigan judge gave him a break

  • Greens want to pull plug on North Sea oil industry, Sturgeon is warned

    Nicola Sturgeon has been warned that handing Green MSPs jobs in her Government would spell "disaster" for Scottish businesses, as it emerged that a frontrunner to become a minister believes the oil and gas sector should be shut down as soon as next year. Lorna Slater, the Green co-leader, claimed the SNP’s approach to North Sea oil and gas extraction amounted to "maximum destroying of the planet" and said there was a need to "pick a date" to entirely kill off the industry. In an obscure online interview, filmed late last year and unearthed by The Telegraph, Ms Slater suggested the timeframe for ending a sector that supports 100,000 jobs could be "two or five years". Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman yesterday left the door ajar to potential income tax hikes on the middle classes as part of a possible power-sharing deal with the Greens, just weeks after the SNP was elected on a manifesto promise to freeze rates and bands for five years. While he said he "did not forsee" the SNP abandoning its tax pledge, he admitted there would be an "ongoing dialogue" with the Greens and added: "we're not going to give a running commentary." The Greens, who back large hikes in income tax for wealthier Scots and replacing council tax with a levy based on property values that would also drive up bills for the better-off, insisted their radical manifesto would "set the context" for power-sharing talks. Ms Sturgeon has signalled her willingness to compromise to strike a "groundbreaking" deal with the Greens, and has confirmed their MSPs could be handed ministerial roles under a formal pact. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, warned yesterday that allowing Greens into Government would cement the impression that the SNP held the private sector in contempt. "Instead of bringing in business people who understand how to create jobs, it’s the Greens who may get a seat around the First Minister’s table," he said. "A Green party that doesn’t even believe in economic growth and is willing to risk the tens of thousands of jobs supported by our oil and gas industry. "A nationalist coalition with the Greens is a disaster for anyone who was hoping to see an end to the SNP’s anti-business approach." It is understood that Scottish business representatives have been privately alarmed at the prospect of Green MSPs wielding power, due to their unapologetic anti-capitalist agenda and far-left policies.

  • White House economist responds to GOP infrastructure counteroffer

    Republicans offered a nearly $1 trillion compromise, but it strikes key elements of President Joe Biden’s plan.

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to force Game 6

    Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk's pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a 2-on-0. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side.

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia sergeant demoted after K9 dog found dead in back of patrol car

    Deputy accidentally left Khan asleep inside cruiser at end of overnight shift

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • Rookie Jones fitting in with Pats during offseason workouts

    Wearing No. 50, Patriots rookie Mac Jones may not look like a guy who belongs in the quarterbacks room at Gillette Stadium. According to one of the team’s receivers, though, Jones carries himself like a quarterback who truly belongs there. “Mac, good energy, awesome guy,” wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said as the Patriots continued their organized team activities on Thursday.