Arkansan reflects on ‘traumatic’ shooting incident at Kansas City Chiefs parade

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – What was supposed to be a celebration ended in tragedy last Wednesday at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally after shots rang out.

Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally, one woman died and 22 others were injured, more than half of them children, according to the Associated Press.

A release from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles are being detained in the county’s juvenile detention center on resisting arrest and gun-related charges. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Paxton Huse is originally from Springdale, Arkansas but moved to Kansas City eight years ago. She said going to the rally was not new to her, however everything changed when she heard gunshots.

“I looked at my best friend and I was like, ‘Hey is that fireworks or gunshots?’ and everyone kind of stopped and looked very confused,” Huse described. “No one was running at this point yet.”

Huse said mayhem began when they heard the second round of gunshots.

“Somebody yells ‘gunfire’, everyone gets down and so we fall into the stairs and lay there,” she said. “In the moment I was scared, everyone was scared.”

Huse said she and her friends made it to their cars but she had a rush of emotions.

“As I drove home the emotions hit and I just started sobbing,” she said. “Looking at those videos it was just down those stairs to the left, so we were a lot closer to it than I think we thought we were.”

She said she now has a mix of emotions after learning more about the tragedy.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to be alive and to know I have gotten out and just so heartbroken for those who didn’t,” Huse said.

Huse said there’s been a sense of sadness among the community of Kansas City.

“I think there is still a big wave over the city,” she said. “I think it will be something we will deal with for a really long time.”

Trying to process the traumatic experience, Huse said she’s been going to counseling sessions.

“I thankfully have a very established counselor and I met with her on Friday and I have another one this week,” Huse said.

Huse said what happened will forever be seared into her memory and said her hope is that things will change.

“I think it’s just going to be as we sit back as a city and go, ‘How are we strong for each other?’ and how do we look at this experience and go, ‘What can we change to be that change,’” Huse said.

