Arkansas Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday by the Arkansas State Police for a missing 17-year-old girl from Hot Springs.

Trynytee Case was last seen Monday night, April 18, in Hot Springs outside of Pour Some Sugar on Me Bakery, state police report.

The mother of the missing girl told police a male voice who answered on her daughter's telephone told the mother he is demanding a "$10,000 ransom," and threatened violence, the man who "kill and cut up the victim," police reported.

Case is described as a white girl who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair in a pony tail. She also has hazel eyes. She wore legging-style pants and white shoes.

Anyone who sees her should call 911

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Amber Alert for 17-year-old girl issued Tuesday in Arkansas