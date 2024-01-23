Arkansas attorney general certifies ballot language on abortion referendum
If organizers gather over 90,000 signatures from 50 different Arkansas counties, their proposed constitutional amendment would go on the November ballot.
If organizers gather over 90,000 signatures from 50 different Arkansas counties, their proposed constitutional amendment would go on the November ballot.
Volkswagen revealed the updated Golf to the world late Tuesday, marking the nameplate's 50th anniversary with an overhauled (but not all-new) lineup that will come to our shores in the form of the 2025 GTI.
Google's Chrome web browser is getting an infusion of AI technology in the latest release. The latter is similar to a feature already available to Google's experimental AI search experience, SGE (Search Generative Experience), which allows users to get help drafting things like emails in different tones, like more formal or more casual, or in different lengths. With the built-in writing helper in Chrome, Google suggests users could write business reviews, "craft a friendly RSVP to a party," or make a more formal inquiry about a vacation rental, among other things, including writing posts in public spaces, like online forum sites.
More than 220,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens.
You'll be sitting pretty with this gel-enhanced helper, and it's even cheaper now than it was on Cyber Monday.
With today’s release of Chrome M121, Google announced it will introduce new generative AI features that will make the browser easier to use.
X, formerly Twitter, today announced support for passkeys, a new and more secure login method than traditional passwords, which will become an option for U.S. users on iOS devices. Initiated by Google, Apple, Microsoft, and the FIDO Alliance, alongside the World Wide Web Consortium, passkey technology aims to make passwordless logins available across different devices, operating systems, and web browsers.
After Roe v. Wade was overturned, women of reproductive age living in states with abortion trigger laws saw an increase in anxiety and depression, according to a new study.
Hennessey Performance intends to build custom twin-turbo Dodge Challenger Demon 170 models with 1,700 horsepower.
Some people are using no- and low-spend months to recover from their holiday splurges.
Here's everything you need to know about the child tax credit, student loan forgiveness, and Venmo reporting requirements this tax season.
After the death of the Overwatch League, Overwatch esports will have a more open format starting in 2024. Teams from North America, Europe, Middle East, North Africa and Asia can compete to take part in two global Overwatch Champions Series tournaments.
More than 70,000 five-star reviewers swear by it.
Cast the night sky on your ceiling, lie back and exhale.
In the recent Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey, automobile retail professionals pulled in an annual average pay of $200,200. Women earned far less than men. But the survey's methodology has problems.
More than 68,000 shoppers say this quiet, easy-to-use device helps them breathe easier, especially during winter.
Pininfarina is launching a certification program for classic cars. It aims to provide enthusiasts with production-related data, such as the original color.
Blueshift, a San Francisco–based startup that taps AI to help brands automate and personalize engagement across different marketing channels, has secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. Co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said that the loan will be used to refinance Blueshift's existing debt as well as expand sales and marketing and general operations. "With the explosion in customer data -- first-party data -- across a number of channels, manual approaches to marketing are no longer feasible," Chittoor told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Roland has unveiled a follow-up to the Bridge Cast called Bridge Cast X that adds video support on top of all its predecessor's audio-focused features.
Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.