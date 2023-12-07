Arkansas attorney general files suit against Johnson County metal building supplier

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a lawsuit against a Johnson County metal building supplier Thursday, claiming the company misled customers.

Griffin filed the suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Coast to Cost, Inc. of Knoxville, Arkansas. The suit claims the company violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Griffin said the suit came after 62 complaints in the past five years against the company for taking a customer’s order and deposit but not meeting the agreed-upon delivery time. Ultimately, a customer’s contact with the company was lost, he said.

“Many consumers purchase necessary construction permits or pour concrete in preparation for the installation, based upon the timeline provided by Coast to Coast,” Griffin said. “The estimated delivery window passes with no communication from Coast to Coast. When the consumer contacts Coast to Coast about the order, Coast to Coast is unable to provide an updated estimate, and if the consumer continues to call or email, Coast to Coast stops responding altogether.”

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties for the 62 complaints, each carrying a maximum penalty of $10,000.

In 33 of the 62 complaints the victim is either over 60 years old or disabled, in which case an additional $10,000 per violation may be applied, Griffin said.

A court date has not been set.

