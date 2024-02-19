Arkansas attorney general reminds voters of Election Integrity Unit as early voting starts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Tim Griffin wants voters to be aware of his office’s Election Integrity Unit as Arkansans begin early voting on Tuesday.

Griffin said the unit was put in place to investigate credible complaints from voters, adding that “election integrity has always been a priority for me.”

“The public’s confidence in government is directly tied to the public’s confidence in our elections,” Griffin said, adding, “I established the Election Integrity Unit last year to ensure the people of Arkansas have an outlet to submit complaints and ensure that all credible leads are investigated.”

More Democrats on 2024 Arkansas ballot than any year in the last decade

Griffin established the Election Integrity Unit in March 2023 after the passage of Act 544 by the general assembly, permitting the attorney general’s office to file civil suits for election-related offenses.

“Thanks to the legislature’s work last year, my office now has the authority to bring a civil cause of action against those who violate our election laws,” the attorney general said. “This is an important tool to ensure that our laws are followed as monetary damages can be an effective deterrent.”

2023 in Arkansas Politics: Significant year for state republicans, though often met with pushback

Previously, Act 974 of the 2021 session established a hotline to the attorney general’s office for voters who have complaints. An online form is also available for those who want to report a voting issue to the attorney general’s office.

Those who submit a complaint are required to include their name, address and telephone number. Act 974 requires all complaints received by the attorney general’s office to be submitted to the general assembly’s Joint Performance Review Committee within 45 days of a general election’s certification.

Arkansas redistricting lawsuit petitions against court decision

Violations may also be reported by calling the Election Integrity Unit at 833-995-8683, Griffin said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.