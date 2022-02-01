Arkansas breaks through $100M in venture capital raised

Data: Pichbook and NVCA; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Arkansas companies raised record-setting $107.6 million in venture capital during 2021, up from $31.4 million raised in 2020.

The estimated numbers, shared with Axios, are from PitchBook, a private equity database company.

Why it matters: Private investment gives startups and young companies resources to grow more rapidly. An increase in venture capital signals investor confidence in the entrepreneurial community taking hold in the state.

Context: A disclaimer, of sorts. The numbers vary slightly from numbers provided by PitchBook and reported by Axios at the end of the third quarter.

"Like we often see between quarters, a few deals had changes to their deal date or deal value, and there were also new deals added to the [metropolitan statistical area]," a spokesperson told Axios.

While the value of investments quarter by quarter may not align, the overall values have moved in the same direction.

By the numbers: An estimated 83% of the statewide total was invested in Northwest Arkansas companies in 2021.

Companies in the Little Rock metro, which includes North Little Rock and Conway, received the rest.

There were 21 deals reported in NWA and eight in the Little Rock metro.

Zoom out: Venture capital deals in Austin, Texas — a competitor for talent, startups and venture capital — were valued at $4.8 billion last year.

