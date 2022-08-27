Arkansas county fair shooting leaves at least 1 injured, suspect still on the loose

A shooting at a county fair in Fayetteville, Arkansas, late Friday evening left at least one person injured, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds at around 10:30 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office already had multiple deputies working at the fairgrounds at the time of the incident, the Fayetteville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

ARKANSAS OFFICER SUSPENDED OVER CAUGHT-ON-CAMERA ARREST HAD ALLEGED HISTORY OF EXCESSIVE FORCE, ATTORNEY SAYS

One victim was located by officers and given first aid before being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department said the incident is believed to be an isolated incident, not a random act of violence.

COURT RULES ARKANSAS CAN'T ENFORCE BAN ON TRANSGENDER HORMONE TREATMENT, SURGERIES FOR KIDS UNDER 18

"I think a lot of people are worried that it was an active shooter situation, and it wasn’t," Sergeant Tony Murphy told Fox 24. "Initial reports lead us to believe that it was an altercation that occurred between two parties."

The suspect fled the scene of the crime after the shooting and has still not been apprehended.

The incident remains under active investigation.