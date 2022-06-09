Missing Arkansas couple last seen in Colorado

Authorities are looking for a pickup and a camper on a flatbed trailer belonging to a missing Arkansas couple.

Authorities in Colorado searched Wednesday for a missing Arkansas couple last seen traveling with a pickup and camping trailer, the Alamosa County, Colorado Sheriff's Department reported.

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman from Garfield went missing in the last few days, according to the sheriff's office.

They were reportedly, "in the area in the last few days and have not checked in with their Arkansas family," the sheriff's department reported.

Their blue, 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plate 445-SBZ is missing along with the camper trailer has a pickup bed camper mounted on a flatbed trailer.

Alamosa County is in southern Colorado west of Interstate 25 and northwest of Raton, New Mexico.

Anyone with information about the Bowmans' whereabouts since June 5 is asked to call the Alamosa County Sheriff Department at 719-589-6608.

