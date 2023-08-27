Arkansas dad tragically dies after helping son move into college dorm: 'He was selfless'

An Arkansas father tragically died after helping his son move into his dorm at Arkansas State University this month, his family says.

Russellville resident Jeremy Tillman, 45, was assisting his son Jace with the move-in on August 19 when he collapsed. First responders found that the father wasn't breathing and had foam coming out of his mouth, according to a police report obtained by FOX Television Stations.

Tillman's fiancée Beth Goodson told KARK that Tillman likely overexerted himself during the move-in.

"He came through the door and he was in obvious distress," Goodson explained. "He just had a very sudden medical event as we were moving things in. I guess he may have strained too hard."

The 45-year-old father was later pronounced dead at a St. Bernard Hospital in Jonesboro.

Goodson told FOX Television Stations that Tillman was "a man of the highest integrity." In addition to his own biological children, he also acted as a father to her six children.

"He showed our children how a man should treat a woman, and how to be intentional with your word," Goodson explained. "He was selfless, and always worked hard day-in-and-day-out to ensure everyone had the things that they wanted and needed, often to his own detriment."

"He loved all our children, and was the epitome of what a man and father should be," she added.

Arkansas State University told FOX Television Stations that they extend their sympathies to the Tillman family.

"Chancellor Todd Shields and Arkansas State University extend deepest condolences to student Jace Tillman," the statement read. "The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

Fox News Digital reached out to Arkansas State University, but has not heard back.