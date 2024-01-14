Arkansas Department of Emergency Services opens emergency operations center due to winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has announced the activation of their emergency operations center in response to the snow and cold air sweeping through the Natural State.

The Arkansas State Emergency Operational Center is at Level 1 activation currently.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Update – The snow and cold are here!

ADEM officials will be using the operation center as a headquarter to take damage reports and coordinate resources if needed to help combat effects of the storm.

ADEM Director A.J. Gary said that his team will be staying on top of the situation.

“I have joined my team here in the SEOC, and we will remain here for the duration,” Gary said. “Our top priority is to be ready if something serious happens.”

Live Updates: Sunday seeing cold temperatures, snowy weather enter Arkansas

The ADEM has also developed an interactive map of warming shelters across the state for those needing shelter.

ADEM officials also advise any Arkansans who have to get on the road to first check road conditions on the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s iDriveArkansas site.

