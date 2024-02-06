Arkansas Department of Transportation announces lane closures on I-30 in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced lane closures on Interstate 30 for pavement repairs this week.

I-30 westbound will require single-lane closures west of the I-30/Highway 70 interchange in Saline County.

Closures will occur from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

During overnight hours on Wednesday, the Highway 70 ramp to I-30 will be closed. Highway 70 traffic to I-30 westbound will follow the signed detour to I-30 eastbound and Exit 114 (Hwy. 67/229) and return to I-30 westbound.

The work is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116).

To learn more about the project, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

