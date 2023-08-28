Arkansas fugitives found in Caddo Parish by sheriff deputies

Two Arkansas fugitives were arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, Joseph Demarquez D. Dennis, 21, and King James Copeland, 25, were wanted out of Miller County, Arkansas, on felony gun charges.

The pair were arrested following a vehicle pursuit that started in Texarkana, Arkansas and ended in North Caddo Parish.

At approximately 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Caddo deputies were notified that two men wanted by the Miller County Sheriff's Office were traveling in a white van with a Louisiana license plate and heading southbound on I-49.

Deputies responded to mile marker 241 and deployed a tire deflation device to stop the suspects' approaching vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, Copeland attempted to avoid the deflation device and drove the vehicle into the median crashing the vehicle into a line of trees. The pair than escaped the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods south of Mira, Louisiana.

More: Former Shreveport Police Lieutenant charged with wire fraud for claiming unworked overtime

Deputies were sent on a search and Dennis was found in the woods nearly two hours later, and Copeland was found just before 11 p.m. walking in the 15000 block of Hosston/Rodessa Road by an off-duty deputy.

Deputies located several firearms, including a stolen AK-47 pistol, an AR-15-style pistol and drugs during the search.

Copeland was charged with four counts of Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Hit and Run, No Driver's License and In-State Fugitive for unrelated warrants issued by the Shreveport Police Department. Out-of-state charges are pending from Miller County.

Dennis was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Schedule I Narcotics, and Resisting Arrest. He also faces out-of-state charges from Miller County.

Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Read: Caddo Parish coroner identifies 55th homicide victim in Shreveport

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Arkansas fugitives found in Caddo Parish by sheriff deputies