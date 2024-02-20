Arkansas gas prices up $0.10 in one week

ARKANSAS, USA (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a survey by GasBuddy, average gas prices in Arkansas have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week.

GasBuddy surveyed 1,826 gas stations in Arkansas, and the average price on Feb. 19 was $2.89 per gallon.

This figure is on average around 10 cents higher than they were on Feb. 12.

Compare this to the national average price of gas, which was $3.26 per gallon on Feb. 19. This is about $0.08 higher than the national average last week.

The survey revealed that the cheapest gas station in Arkansas was priced at $2.64 per gallon, with the most expensive being $3.79 per gallon.

According to the survey, this week’s price is about $0.26 per gallon higher than the previous month.

Capital One to acquire Discover in $35.3B deal, bolstering credit card market power

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy shared why the price of fuel is on the rise.

“With Valentine’s Day now behind us, we have officially entered the time of year when gas prices traditionally start their spring fling, but we’ve already seen the streak of consecutive increases in the national average hit four weeks,” said De Haan.

He says that while gas prices may continue to climb, it all depends on how quickly and effectively refiners can finish pre-summer maintenance and build up a supply of EPA-mandated summer gasoline before Memorial Day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.