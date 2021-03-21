Arkansas GOP governor said the near-total ban on abortion he signed is designed to land before the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Perrett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at a news conference at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, August 4, 2015. AP Photo/Danny Johnston

  • Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson said his anti-abortion law is designed to be argued before the Supreme Court.

  • The law is a near-total ban on abortion, with no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

  • "I signed it because it is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade," he told CNN.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, on Sunday said the near-total ban on abortion he signed into law earlier in March was designed to land before the Supreme Court.

Hutchinson made the comments Sunday during an interview with CNN's "State of the Union"

"It is not constitutional under Supreme Court cases right now," he told CNN's Dana Bash. "And I did prefer a rape and incest exception. I didn't get a vote on that. And so I signed it because it is a direct challenge to Roe vs. Wade. That was the intent of it."

He said "the whole design" of the law was to get the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Hutchinson signed the bill into law on March 9, as The Associated Press reported, even though he at the time had expressed concerns over its lack of exceptions for rape or incest. Under the law, abortion is only permissible in cases where a mother's life is in danger.

The bill is just one example of Republican-backed challenges to abortion that have appeared in state legislatures across the US this year.

"I think there's a very narrow chance that the Supreme Court will accept that case, but we will see," Hutchinson said Sunday. "And, again, I would prefer - it's been my historic position that the three exceptions would be rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

"But this is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade," he continued. "And that's the intent of the legislation."

As the Associated Press noted when the bill was signed earlier this month, it won't go into effect until 90 after the date it was signed into law, meaning it can't be enforced until this summer at the earliest. Groups centered on protecting access to abortion have said they planned to issue legal challenges to the legislation, according to the report.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Segment After Guest Asserts Biden Is ‘Making America Great Again’

    Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro ended an interview with immigration attorney David Leopold faster than you can say “Make America Great Again” when he went a little too heavy into praise for President Joe Biden. The interview quickly turned hostile on Sunday as the two fought over reports of how many migrants have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border since Biden became president compared to the biggest surges during Donald Trump’s presidency. “Jeanine, just because you say my numbers are wrong, doesn’t mean they’re wrong,” Leopold argued, to which Pirro replied, “No. They’re facts. These are the facts.” “They are not facts. Very few things I heard on this show tonight have been facts,” Leopold shot back. Also Read: Jeanine Pirro's Unexpected New Show: Exploring American Royalty in 'Castles USA' (Video) Biden’s administration has been scrambling to handle a new surge of migrants after many anti-immigrant Trump policies were reversed, including one that mandated deportation of children seeking asylum, many of them attempting to escape violent gangs, pandemic-destroyed economies, and worsening climate disasters in Central America. Republicans have heavily criticized Biden for the surge, blaming his decision to reverse Trump’s policies as the reason for the increase. But on Pirro’s show, Leopold accused the GOP of trying to use the migrant crisis to deflect public attention away from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan passed by Democrats without a single Republican vote in Congress. “President Biden kept his promise,” Leopold said. “He’s putting COVID relief out there. He’s making America better.” He added, “He’s making America great again.” Also Read: Judge Jeanine Demands Capitol Riot 'Freaks' Stop Blaming Antifa for What They Did (Video) The invocation of Trump’s famous slogan led Pirro to end the interview pronto. “I’m stopping you right now,” Pirro tersely said. “I don’t tolerate lies on my shows. He’s bringing COVID into this country after Americans weren’t allowed to go to work, go to church, visit families, or go to funerals… David Leopold, thanks for being here, and thanks for nothing.” Read original story Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Segment After Guest Asserts Biden Is ‘Making America Great Again’ At TheWrap

  • Ted Cruz falsely claimed Democrats want to give 'illegal aliens' and 'child molesters' the right to vote during a leaked invite-only call with GOP state lawmakers

    The call happened during the ongoing battle over voting rights, with GOP lawmakers in key states introducing bills to restrict voting.

  • Biden administration, like Trump, tries to dismiss lawsuit against ICE over fake university scheme

    The U.S. government set up a fake university as a sting operation ostensibly to catch foreigners using school admission for visas. Now, those caught up by it are seeking their time in court -- and say they have found the new presidential administration no friendlier to their fight. The Biden administration followed in the Trump administration's footsteps in February requesting a class-action lawsuit over the fake University of Farmington be dismissed from Federal Claims Court.

  • Larry Summers, who called out inflation fears with Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, says the US is seeing 'least responsible' macroeconomic policy in 40 years

    "I'm much more worried that we'll have either inflation or a pretty dramatic fiscal-monetary collision," Summers said of current macroeconomic policy.

  • 13 members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus refused to condemn Myanmar's generals who violently overthrew elected leaders

    On Twitter, Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs said the violence resulting from the coup is "tragic," but that "there is suffering everywhere in the world."

  • Saudi Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years, says CEO

    Saudi Aramco will ensure China's energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time, CEO Amin Nasser told the China Development Forum on Sunday. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, retained its position as China's top supplier in the first two months this year, with volumes up 2.1% to 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd), China customs data showed on Saturday. The kingdom beat Russia to keep its ranking as China's top crude supplier in 2020 despite unprecedented production cuts in a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to balance global markets after demand plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem won't sign transgender sports bill, cites 'vague and overly broad language'

    Gov. Kristi Noem is OK with a ban on transgender girls from playing girls' sports in high school, but doesn't want it extended to college athletics.

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    Renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks that Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.

  • Chuck Lorre's United States of Al Draws Fire for Portrayal of Afghan Character

    A new CBS sitcom from uber-producer Chuck Lorre is sparking controversy online well before it even hits air. The Big Bang Theory producer’s midseason comedy United States of Al has raised red flags for its casting of a non-Afghan actor in the titular role of Al, and for the character’s general depiction. The series (which […]

  • Biden wants to send migrants to the northern US border amid effort to wrangle those arriving at the southern border

    Recent CBP data suggests the influx is similar to the migration surge in 2019 when hundreds of thousands of migrant families sought asylum.

  • Homeowners in richer neighborhoods are being taxed at roughly half the rate of homeowners in lower-income neighborhoods

    A new study finds the poorest neighborhoods in the United States are effectively taxed twice as much as homes in wealthier neighborhoods.

  • How to reverse ageing Britain and ease pressure on its public finances

    Scotland is attempting to turn back the clock to save its economy. With an older population and a far lower fertility rate than the rest of the UK, Scotland risks becoming the country’s ageing epicentre. Mortality, fertility and migration was the three-pronged approach targeted in Holyrood’s first population strategy last week as it battles to de-age its workforce. Like much of the developed world, policymakers in Edinburgh are threatened with a fast ageing population that will slash the workforce, drain public money and spark a social care crisis. Scotland’s new strategy warned that an arsenal of weapons rather than a “silver bullet” will be needed as Covid worsens the problem. Widened access to pricey fertility treatment, incentives for families to set up in Scotland, and encouraging older people to extend their working lives were among a package of measures proposed. But can such policies do enough to reverse the ageing of Britain’s population? While the extension of life expectancy has been a major medical achievement, it is causing headaches for economists. “A lot of people are really underestimating how massive the changes are in the demographic outlook for pretty much every country in the world,” says James Pomeroy, HSBC economist. “Over the course of the next decade, it will be the fastest pace of change of demographics globally that we’ve probably ever seen, and we’ll ever see, because we’re at this turning point.” Demographics will switch from being a tailwind for many economies to a major headwind as populations age. Developed economies will see their working age population shrink, but their older cohorts expand rapidly as the large baby boomer generation retires and lives for longer. The huge increases in life expectancy is a key driver of ageing populations, but economic forces are also at play.

  • Letters to the Editor: California government is broken. That's why Newsom should be recalled

    Homelessness is up, Sacramento paid out billions in fraudulent jobless claims, and businesses are leaving. Newsom should be recalled, says a reader.

  • Playmakers wanted: Defending champ Alabama replacing stars

    Nick Saban and Alabama opened spring practice Friday with an immediate goal. Along with winning another national championship, that is. For now, they need to find replacements for three of college football's top offensive weapons.

  • Trump shrugs off Pennsylvania lawsuit defeat by falsely claiming he won state ‘by a lot’

    ‘The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED’, claims president

  • ‘The Conners’ Dedicates Season 3 Finale To Fallen Crew Member

    Still reeling from the death of a member of the show’s audio crew yesterday, the ABC comedy series today filmed its Season 3 finale “in loving memory of a lovely man,” according to co-star Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner on the show. He shared a tribute to their late colleague originally posted by director […]

  • Designer Brandon Maxwell on Virtual Awards Show Fashion and Those Lady Gaga House of Gucci Photos

    The designer caught up with PEOPLE to talk all-things style after being named the creative director of Walmart's elevated fashion brands, Free Assembly and Scoop

  • ‘I Have Molded My Life In The Way That I Want,’ Says Woman Who Was Accused Of Being A Drama Queen

    Chris called his wife, Kim, a drama queen when the couple appeared on Dr. Phil in Season 1. Kim said she was just a passionate person who wanted to be heard. Dr. Phil suggested that Kim assess how she could turn down the drama so that she wouldn’t push away Chris and continue to put a strain on their marriage. Has Kim changed her behavior over the last 18 years? Are she and Chris still married? Watch their update in the video above. Watch more drama queens on Friday’s episode, “Classic Dr. Phil: Real Life Drama Queens.” Check local listings to see where you can tune in to Dr. Phil. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Ask Dr. Phil! WATCH: Why Wife May Be Acting Out In Anger Toward Her Husband – And What She Can Do To Change

  • Michael Cohen should stay in home confinement for 9 more months, prosecutors say

    NEW YORK — Michael Cohen must serve home confinement until Nov. 22, 2021, prosecutors say, rejecting arguments made by Donald Trump’s former fixer that he should already be done with his sentence for campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and other crimes. Cohen sued in December, claiming that his sentence should be trimmed because of Trump’s criminal justice reform. Good behavior and ...

  • Chasten Buttigieg said he's often mistaken for husband Pete Buttigieg's dog walker

    In an interview with the New York Times, he said when people ask him what it's like to walk Pete Buttigieg's dogs, he replies, "It's a living."