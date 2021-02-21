  • Oops!
Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

HOPE YEN
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union" whether he would ever support Trump again. “He’s going to have a voice, as former presidents do. But there’s many voices in the party.”

Trump “should not define our future. We have got to define it for ourself,” the Republican governor added.

Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump’s administration to end. But Hutchinson did not join calls for Trump to resign and said impeachment wasn’t a practical option. The Senate acquitted Trump of inciting the attack.

Trump hotel employees said they had to pretend to support the president

Hutchinson's interview aired days after his nephew, Arkansas state Sen. Jim Hendren, announced that he’s leaving the GOP, citing Trump’s rhetoric and the riot at the Capitol by Trump's supporters. Trump had stoked a campaign of spreading debunked conspiracy theories and false violent rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen from him in the weeks before the insurrection.

Since he left office on Jan. 20, Trump has kept a relatively low profile in Palm Beach, Florida. He plans to make his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida, giving a speech next Sunday that is expected to address the future of the GOP.

On Sunday, Hutchinson praised Trump’s family, including Trump's daughter Ivanka, and said he also respected his nephew’s decision to continue his political career as an independent. But Hutchinson said the Republican Party will have a “good future” if it sticks to core conservative principles rather than “personalities.” He said the GOP will need to work in particular on galvanizing certain segments of voters as Trump did, such as blue-collar workers.

“I have worked with Ivanka and others, and they love America. But I would not support him,” Hutchinson said.

“We have got to respond to the people that like Trump. We have got to respond and identify with the issues that gave him the first election and gave him support throughout his presidency ... but we just got to handle it in a different way with different personalities," he said.

Hendren had been considering a run for governor next year because Hutchinson is term-limited, but Hendren's decision to leave the party keeps him out of a GOP primary that will include Trump’s former White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders.

Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, has indicated she would lean heavily on Trump and his rhetoric, with an announcement video pledging to fight the “radical left.”

  • Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

    Now, one month into his presidency, Joe Biden is on a glide path to attain that goal and pitching well beyond it to the far more ambitious and daunting mission of vaccinating all eligible adults against the coronavirus by the end of the summer. Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations — and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week. “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, and it’s very different to get it in someone’s arms,” Biden said Friday as he toured Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan.

  • Anti-Trump Group Launches $1 Million In Ads Hailing Republicans Who Voted To Impeach

    The billboards' and TV spots' aim is to show "immense support" for lawmakers with integrity, said the Republican Accountability Project.

  • 'SNL' mocks Ted Cruz's trip to Cancún and Gina Carano's 'Mandalorian' firing in scathing cold open

    Ted Cruz, Gina Carano and Andrew Cuomo were all mocked in a skit that had Twitter cheering.

  • Michelle Wie responds to Rudy Giuliani's 'highly inappropriate' story about golfing together

    Michelle Wie said Rudy Giuliani complimented Wie on her game and objectified her behind her back.

  • Naomi Osaka makes awkward name gaffe while congratulating Jennifer Brady at Australian Open

    Naomi Osaka addressed it a day later, writing on Twitter "omg no."

  • Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.

  • No, Meghan Markle isn't stealing Princess Eugenie's thunder by announcing her pregnancy

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were pregnant with their second child five days after Eugenie gave birth to her first child.

  • Cambodia adopts China-style internet gateway amid opposition crackdown

    Cambodia's government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat. The 11-page decree announced on Wednesday seeks to facilitate and manage internet connections to help revenue collection, protect national security and maintain social order, culture and tradition. The gateway's operator will support authorities with "measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • Dogs abandoned in crates by NC road die, officials say. Now there’s a $5,000 reward

    It’s unclear how long the dogs had been left there.

  • France's Macron: 'I do believe in NATO'

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday his concept of "European strategic autonomy" in the defence sector did not mean he wanted to drift apart from the United States but that it would make Europe a more reliable partner and strengthen NATO. "I do believe in NATO," Macron said during the Munich Security Conference, more than a year after causing confusion among other members of the transatlantic military alliance by saying NATO was "experiencing brain death".

  • Ashley Judd's Photos Of Her Harrowing Rescue In Congo Highlight The Heroes

    "I wake up weeping in gratitude," the actor said after the "grueling 55-hour odyssey" to save her shattered leg.

  • A woman who helped make both Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses says the gowns showcase their very different personalities

    Chloe Savage, an embroiderer who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, says their styles echoed how different they are.

  • China ‘on right path’ after seeing Texas crisis, says Foreign Ministry

    China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path."

  • Elizabeth Olsen said that she is 'very aware' of nepotism and its impact on her career

    Elizabeth Olsen's mother was a ballerina while her older sisters are twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, who began as child actresses in "Full House."

  • Taylor Swift: 'I'm the fourth Haim sister'

    Este, Danielle and Alana Haim have recruited their pal for a re-working of their track, Gasoline.

  • Horry County government workers were given a vaccine. So were their friends and family.

    The state Department of Health and Environmental Control contacted the county this week after receiving reports of ineligible people receiving the vaccine at Horry County Fire Rescue.

  • Kremlin tells West to pull back from idea of Navalny-related sanctions

    The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the United States and European Union would fall back on common sense and resist calls to impose new sanctions on Moscow over its treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, according to sources, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project. Diplomats have also said that the European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March in response to the jailing of Navalny this month by a Russian court.

  • Turkey hires U.S. lobbying firm to return to F-35 jet programme

    Turkey has hired a Washington-based law firm to lobby for its readmission to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme after it was suspended over its purchase of Russian air defences, a contract filed with the U.S. Department of Justice showed. Ankara had ordered more than 100 stealth fighters and has been making parts for their production, but was removed from the programme in 2019 after it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which Washington says threaten the F-35s. It has now hired law firm Arnold & Porter for "strategic advice and outreach" to U.S. authorities, in a six-month contract worth $750,000 which started this month.

  • Ferret becomes first North American endangered species to be cloned

    The black-footed ferret is the first North American endangered species to be cloned in a laboratory.