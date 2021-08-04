Arkansas GOP governor wishes he didn't OK ban on mask mandates

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Tuesday that he wished he hadn't signed a ban on mask mandates into law earlier in the year as the country grapples with a surge of coronavirus cases.

In late April, the governor approved a ban on both state and local face covering requirements, which took effect toward the end of July. The law does not forbid businesses from mandating masks and doesn't apply to state-controlled healthcare facilities, prisons, or any entity operated by Arkansas's Division of Youth Services.

When asked by a reporter this week whether or not he regretted his decision to sign the legislation, Hutchinson conceded that he thought it wasn't a good idea.

“I signed it for those reasons that our cases were at a low point," he said. "Everything has changed now, and yes, in hindsight, I wish that had not become law, but it is the law, and the only chance we have is either to amend it or for the courts to say that it has an unconstitutional foundation.”

Last Thursday, Hutchinson reimposed a state public health emergency and convened a special session to amend the mask mandate prohibition in a bid to allow more flexibility in public schools. The governor cited a lack of Food and Drug Administration approval for vaccine use on children under the age of 12.

Over the last 14 days, Arkansas has seen a 69% rise in cases, a 52% jump in hospitalizations, and a 246% uptick in deaths. The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, as 39% of residents are fully vaccinated, while 47% have received at least one dose.

Local governments, businesses, and other entities have rushed to reimpose mask mandates and vaccine retirements in response to a surge in the delta variant. In one of the most drastic moves, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that restaurants and gyms will require inoculation documentation in the boroughs as part of the "Key to NYC Pass," which will launch on Aug. 16.

