Arkansas governor hails nursing home staff for saving lives in tornado
Governor Asa Hutchinson said staff members at a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, "did an incredible job of using their own bodies to shield some of the residents."
Governor Asa Hutchinson said staff members at a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, "did an incredible job of using their own bodies to shield some of the residents."
Amtrak president Stephen Gardner told House lawmakers that roughly 95% of the rail system's workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live on the night of Dec. 10 as breaking information developed on multiple tornadoes across the southern U.S.
A public hearing will allow comments on an ordinance imposing an additional sales and use tax of 1/10th of 1% to build affordable housing.
Critics of Texas' Chapter 313 corporate tax incentive program say it lacks accountability and is burdensome to taxpayers in the state.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee is the only NC tribe with full federal recognition. But NC recognizes seven others.
CBS News’ David Begnaud reports from Mayfield, Kentucky, where the tornado that hit could be one of the most intense and longest ever recorded.
The administration is asking a judge to lift an injunction against its COVID vaccination requirement.
A congressional staffer opens the boxes containing the Electoral College ballots in January 2017. Tom Williams/CQ Roll CallStates can force members of the Electoral College to vote for the winner of the popular vote in their state’s presidential primary, the Supreme Court ruled in 2020. That July decision removed one of the two reasons why the framers of the U.S. Constitution created this election system: to empower political elites who may know more about the candidates than ordinary voters. No
LAUSANNE (Reuters) -Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year's winter games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the 2022 Olympic Games over Beijing's abuse of human rights and its treatment of minorities. The United States will not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to China's human rights "atrocities," it said earlier this month.
Immigration and LGBTQ advocates say that transgender migrants continue to face specific hurdles when seeking asylum despite a new presidency.
South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. It could be the first time that longtime agency director Sherry Bren speaks publicly about a meeting in the governor's mansion last year since The Associated Press first reported on it in September. The Republican governor held the meeting just days after Bren's agency moved to deny Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters, an upgrade to her appraiser license. Peters received another opportunity to pursue her license through an agreement signed the week after the meeting.
Arrick Adams was waiting to appear in court on Saturday. He faces charges in Wisconsin and Georgia.
The man admitted this year to trafficking a 16-year-old through dozens of online prostitution ads and then recording the teen in local motel rooms.
Foundation for Government Accountability senior fellow: Other states wonder why their businesses struggle, while Kim Reynolds takes action.
The move comes in addition to the bonuses offered to pilots and flight attendants to show up to their shifts this season
The Los Angeles Police Department today announced six arrests in connection with four Los Angeles area flash-mob style robberies. Those arrested included two adults and four juveniles, according to a LAPD statement. Two of the arrests were made for robbery and four were for burglary. The names of the adults were released by police. They […]
Moise was murdered in a late-night raid on his home by a group of armed men that included former Colombian soldiers. Some of those who were captured confessed that retrieving the list with names of suspected drug traffickers was a top priority, the Times reported, citing three senior Haitian officials with knowledge of the investigation.
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said he did not exclude holding a referendum on the future status of war-torn eastern Ukraine and the Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Zelenskiy did not give detail on how and when a referendum could be held, but said it was one of the options to revive a stalled peace process in eastern Ukraine and end a standoff with neighbouring Russia. Ukraine has scrambled to shore up support from Western allies in recent weeks, accusing Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders in preparation for a possible large scale military offensive.
I played in the NFL for 14 years, and on our team we didn't want someone we couldn't rely on. That same mindset should be had within law enforcement.
Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years, and many advocates say now is not the time to add student-loan bills back into the mix.