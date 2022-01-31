Arkansas governor pushes Biden to have policies where people can live with COVID-19

At a meeting of the National Governors Association hosted by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked Biden to push the CDC for standards that will make it easier for the public to live with COVID-19, saying, “We want to go from today, to more normal.”

Video Transcript

ASA HUTCHINSON: I also want to thank you for your clarity on keeping schools open. Your voice has been important from a national perspective. Our schools are open in classroom instruction, and thank you for that clarity. A couple things I hope that you will address today is we need the CDC to help us to have the right standards to end this pandemic and move to a more endemic status. And so that's an important element that we as governors in a bipartisan way hope that the CDC can be helpful to define that more clearly. We want to go from today to more normal.